F1 standings after Chinese GP as Lando Norris maintains championship lead
Norris won the season-opening race in Australia and is seen as the favourite for the title this year
Oscar Piastri raised the stakes in his championship battle with Lando Norris by securing a dominant victory at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.
Norris won last weekend’s opening round in Australia, with Piastri only ninth after he slipped off the road in the rain when narrowly trailing his McLaren team-mate, but it was roles reversed in Shanghai.
At the second round of the season in Shanghai, Piastri led from start to finish to lead home a one-two finish. Norris managed a late brake issue to finish second, with George Russell in third
Max Verstappen took fourth spot, one place ahead of Charles Leclerc - who had superior pace to Ferrari teammate and sprint race winner Lewis Hamilton, who finished a disappointing sixth. British teenager Ollie Bearman secured his first point of the 2025 season as he finished 10th for Haas.
But what did the Chinese GP do to the championship standings?
F1 driver standings after Chinese Grand Prix
1. Lando Norris – 44 points
2. Max Verstappen – 36 points
3. George Russell – 35 points
4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points
5. Charles Leclerc – 18 points
6. Kimi Antonelli – 18 points
7. Lewis Hamilton – 17 points
8. Alex Albon – 12 points
9. Lance Stroll – 8 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points
11. Esteban Ocon – 6 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points
13. Ollie Bearman – 1 point
14. Pierre Gasly – 0 points
15. Carlos Sainz – 0 points
16. Isack Hadjar – 0 points
17. Jack Doohan – 0 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points
19. Yuki Tsunoda – 0 points
20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points
F1 constuctors standings after Chinese Grand Prix
1. McLaren – 78 points
2. Mercedes – 53 points
3. Red Bull – 36 points
4. Ferrari – 35 points
5. Williams – 12 points
6. Aston Martin – 8 points
7. Haas – 7 points
8. Sauber – 6 points
9. Racing Bulls – 3 points
10. Alpine – 0 points
