F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Race latest updates as Oscar Piastri crashes out on lap one in chaotic start
Follow live F1 updates from the Baku City Circuit with Verstappen leading and Piastri out on lap one
Championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed out of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Max Verstappen claimed pole in a chaotic session.
In an extraordinary qualifying which featured a record total of six red flags and lasted almost two hours, Verstappen clinched a sixth pole of the season by delivering a flawless lap at the end.
Piastri, who leads McLaren team-mate Lando Norris by 31 points with eight rounds remaining, smashed into the wall in the final stages of Q3 and will start lower than fourth for the first time this season.
That opened the door to Norris but he too clipped the wall on his final run, which was only good enough to put him seventh on the grid – two places above his team-mate. Williams’ Carlos Sainz capitalised on the chaos to qualify second, ahead of Liam Lawson and Kimi Antonelli.
Follow the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with The Independent:
Carlos Sainz pits (Lap 28/51)
Sainz moves from second to sixth after a 2.5-second stop, with Russell now moving up to second and Tsunoda in third.
Norris is in fourth and has been told to extend his stint - could he get some luck with a safety car/rain?
Verstappen’s lead now a mighty 12 seconds.
Lawson pits (Lap 21/51)
Lawson pits from third, comes out just in front of Antonelli, but the Mercedes driver - with warmer tyres - gets past on the home straight!
Ninth on the track for Antonelli, but third in reality.
Top-10: Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Tsunoda, Norris, Hamilton, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Antonelli, Lawson
Leclerc pits (Lap 20/51)
Interesting move from Ferrari, who box Leclerc from seventh.
A good stop and Leclerc drops to 12th, behind Antonelli.
Will McLaren therefore decide to pit Norris?
Out in front, Verstappen’s lead is 5.5 seconds to Sainz.
Piastri watching from turn 5
An amusing image of Oscar Piastri watching the action at turn 5 on, presumably, a marshal’s phone!
Not interested in making his way back to the pits. Then again, given the street track nature, it’d be a long walk back...
Antonelli pits (Lap 19/51)
Antonelli dives into the pits from fourth, allowing Russell through.
A 2.7-second stop for the Italian, and he drops to 12th.
Albon and Colapinto crash! (Lap 17/51)
Drama at the back of the field!
Albon and Colapinto - in the last two spots - collide at turn 5. Albon goes for an overtake, hits Colapinto and the Alpine spins!
I think Albon may well be in trouble here...
Russell:
“I think I’ve got a tyre advantage to get past Lawson.”
Russell is on hards, with Antonelli on mediums. He wants his team to tell Antonelli to swap positions! Let’s see how this plays out.
Verstappen extends lead to 3.5 seconds (Lap 15/51)
Very comfortable at the moment for Max Verstappen, but we are expecting rain in around 15 minutes - that could shake things up!
Sainz is 3.5 seconds behind, with Lawson a further 3.3 seconds down the road.
Antonelli does have DRS on Lawson, with Russell right behind too.
TOP-10 AFTER 12 LAPS
1. Max Verstappen
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Liam Lawson
4. Kimi Antonelli
5. George Russell
6. Yuki Tsunoda
7. Charles Leclerc
8, Lando Norris
9. Lewis Hamilon
10. Isack Hadjar
