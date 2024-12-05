Abu Dhabi Grand Prix betting tips

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix prediction: Norris to win, Piastri to finish in the top six and Leclerc to finish on the podium - 8/1 Bet365

The final grand prix of the F1 season takes place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and although the Max Verstappen was crowned champion for a fourth time last month, the Constructors’ Championship is still up for grabs.

McLaren currently leads their nearest rivals Ferrari by 21 points with a possible 44 points available in Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Mercedes and more recently Red Bull have dominated in recent years but since the summer break, the latter have been way off the pace, with Verstappen winning just two races since.

It has been 26 years since McLaren last won the title, while Ferrari have not won it since 2008 so both teams will be desperate to right that wrong this weekend.

McLaren and Norris to be celebrating

F1 betting sites are backing McLaren to be the ones celebrating on Sunday at 1/7 and you can get 6/1 on Ferrari taking the Constructors’ Championship.

The two teams are also battling it out to be runner-up in the Drivers’ Championship with just eight points separating second-placed Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Just a few weeks ago Norris, who has had a brilliant second half of the season, had the chance to beat Verstappen to the title but after slipping off the pace in recent weeks, Leclerc has taken full advantage.

Both drivers have achieved 12 podium finishes this season, including three wins but it is the Monegasque driver who has the edge in recent weeks, with a second-place finish in Qatar, while Norris has failed to finish on the podium and was 10th last time out, following a penalty.

Leclerc finished as runner-up to Verstappen at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while Norris finished fifth and if the same happened this year, then the two drivers would be tied on 359 points.

If that happens then the driver with the most wins takes priority but they would still be tied, so it goes to second-place finishes – which Norris would take by one. It’s worth remembering drivers can also earn an extra point if they record the fastest lap of the race while finishing in the top 10.

Betting sites have Verstappen as joint favourite to win in Abu Dhabi, following his win in Qatar and you can get 9/4 on him and Norris with Betway, while Leclerc is 11/2.

We’re backing Norris to take the win, after all, he was in second place before a 10-second stop-and-go penalty in Qatar and that decision, which was described as “brutal” by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, will no doubt have him even more fired up with weekend.

You can get 11/1 on him to qualify fastest, win the race and set the fastest lap with Bet365, which would also obviously see him finish second in the Drivers’ Championship and McLaren win the Constructors’ Championship.

That is a great option but we’re backing this Bet Boost instead – Norris to win, Piastri to finish in the top six and Leclerc to finish on the podium. The Norris and Leclerc element needs no explanation and Piastri has finished in the top six 15 times this season and was on the podium a week ago.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix prediction: Norris to win, Piastri to finish in the top six and Leclerc to finish on the podium - 8/1 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.