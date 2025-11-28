Qatar Grand Prix best bets

Lando Norris could win his maiden F1 title this weekend, with a round to spare, if he can pick up two more points than both Max Verstappen and his teammate Oscar Piastri in Qatar.

There are a maximum of 58 points available in the final two races of the season, but with Qatar being a sprint weekend, he has a chance to wrap up the title on Sunday afternoon.

The Briton was disqualified, along with Piastri, in Las Vegas after McLaren fell foul of technical infringements, with the car’s skid blocks found to be less than the minimum depth allowed.

Norris finished second in the race to Verstappen, who has been crowned world champion for the last four years, and his loss of points has made the climax to the season a lot more interesting, although Norris is still the standout favourite on betting sites to land the top prize.

Norris is no bigger than 1/3 in the Formula 1 odds for the Drivers’ Championship having establiashed a 24 point lead over both Verstappen and Piastri, who has steadily seen his title charge fade away the longer the season has gone on.

McLaren wrapped up the Constructors' title back in October, with six races to go, and currently lead Red Bull by 325 points after winning 15 of this season’s 22 races.

Norris has won seven of those races and finished second eight times, and that consistency is what has been the difference this season, as he seeks his first F1 title.

This is the fourth time a race has been held in Qatar, and Verstappen has won the last two races, so his experience at the Lusail International Circuit could prove vital if he is to take the title race down to the final race in Abu Dhabi.

The Dutchman is the 7/5 favourite with the F1 betting sites to win again this weekend, just ahead of Norris at 15/8.

Norris is the better prospect of the two at those odds, especially if he can secure a fourth straight pole position. The narrow Lusail Circuit makes overtaking tricky, so a strong performance in qualifying at a track which should suit the McLaren could set up Norris for a momentous weekend.

Qatar Grand Prix prediction 1: Norris to win - 15/8 Betfred

Russell to secure podium finish

George Russell has finished fourth in Qatar in the last two years and qualified second on the grid in both races, so he will believe he can impress again this weekend.

He was promoted to second place last weekend, for his ninth podium finish of the season. Mercedes are enjoying a strong end to the campaign and should figure in the top three fight on Sunday afternoon.

Qatar Grand Prix prediction 2: Russell to finish on the podium 7/5 Ladbrokes

