Chris Pratt referenced his ex-wife Anna Faris when talking about the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The 45-year-old actor who is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger rarely references Scary Movie star Faris, with whom he shares 12-year-old son Jack, in public.

In a video shared on his Instagram on Wednesday (January 22), Pratt updated fans, telling them he was returning home after evacuating due to the fires.

“Miraculously it’s still standing,” Pratt said about his house. “By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof. I’m going to go check out the town. I haven’t been back since the Palisades fires.”

The Parks and Recreation alum explained that while “his house was saved,” that wasn’t the case for many LA residents, including his ex-wife.

“So many people’s houses were burned around us and the community’s gone. My son’s school is gone. My son’s mom’s house burned down,” he said. “Dozens of our friends lost their homes. It’s just wild.”

“We’re resilient,” Pratt — who also shares three children with Schwarzenegger — continued. “And we trust in God. And consider it all a blessing.”

Pratt and Faris married in 2009 before splitting up nine years later ( Getty Images )

He concluded by expressing his gratitude for his fans, who’ve sent him “prayers” and messages of support.

“It’s been inspiring to see how our communities come together,” he added. “And I’ll give you more updates now that we’re kind of getting back into life. Here we go.”

In the caption, the actor went on to send a sweet message to his community. “It’s been a tough few weeks, but we’re resilient. Praying for LA and all those impacted, we’ll get through this together. God bless,” he wrote.

Faris and Pratt tied the knot in 2009 before welcoming Jack in 2012. The two actors officially split in 2018. Pratt remarried Schwarzenegger in 2019, and they share two daughters, Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, and one son named Ford, who was born in November.

Earlier this month, Faris’s $5 million, 4,000-square-foot home was destroyed, as a wave of catastrophic wildfires swept across southern California. However, she later confirmed that she and her family were not hurt during the fire.

“Anna and her family are safe and very grateful,” her representative told People on January 8.

Pratt previously issued a passionate plea for people “to come together to support one another” during the fires..

“Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside images of the fires in his city.

He thanked “firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife”. He added: “You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage.”

Among the celebrities to lose their homes was Billy Crystal, who revealed that the property he had lived in for 46 years was completely destroyed, with only a tennis court left standing. Paris Hilton also shared her heartbreak after witnessing news footage of her $8.4 million Malibu oceanfront home “burn to a crisp.”

The Palisades and Eaton fires, along with other smaller blazes, spread more than 40,000 acres (larger than the land area of Washington, DC), with the flames being fanned by a fierce windstorm known as the Santa Ana winds. At least 28 lives were lost during the two fires, with more than 12,000 homes and structures destroyed. The economic losses from the fires may reach $275 billion, according to estimates.

However, Los Angeles fire officials are warning local residents that the threat of devastating and destructive wildfires is not over this week, as tens of thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes. “Peak danger” is expected through Thursday, and red flag warnings extend through the region.

The latest warning comes as the Hughes Fire sent plumes of thick smoke into the sky about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles, burning over 23 football fields every minute, according to ABC 7.