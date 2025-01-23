California wildfires live updates: Thousands evacuated as explosive Hughes fire breaks out amid strong winds
Hughes Fire is growing rapidly near Castaic Lake, about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles
A new fire in southern California has exploded from 500 acres to more than 9,000 in just a few hours, prompting new evacuation orders for an area already reeling from blazes that have destroyed thousands of homes.
The Hughes Fire grew rapidly near Castaic Lake, about 45 miles northwest of the city of Los Angeles, after it broke out at around 10.53am PST on Wednesday.
No homes or businesses have been damaged, but about 31,000 residents have been forced to flee, officials said, with thousands more under evacuation warnings.
Crews on the ground and in the sky attacked the flames, which were spreading over 23 football fields every minute, according to ABC 7. It is 0 per cent contained.
“That one’s gonna go nuclear. It’s big,” wildfire expert Jacob Weigler told The New York Post.
The new fire is burning just north of the two massive blazes that destroyed multiple neighbourhoods in the Los Angeles area earlier this month.
Hughes fire spreads to 9,400 acres
A new fast-moving wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles County, a region already reeling from blazes that have destroyed thousands of homes.
The Hughes fire ignited about 45 miles northwest of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, near Castaic Lake, prompting tens of thousands to evacuate.
Here’s the latest:
- The fire has rapidly expanded to approximately 9,400 acres with 0 per cent containment.
- The blaze has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for about 31,000 residents, with an additional 23,000 under evacuation warnings.
- No fatalities or structural damages have been reported so far.
