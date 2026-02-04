If you haven’t finalised a plan for 14 February, fear not, because the best supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deals are here. Among the supermarkets offering dine-in deals is Sainsbury’s, which is launching a three-course dinner and drink for just £18.

Despite the affordable price, the dishes sound delicious. Whether you indulge in burrata and chorizo arancini for a starter or opt for scallop gratin, you’re in for a treat.

With all you could need for a romantic evening at home, Valentine’s Day just got a whole lot easier. If you’ve got a Sainsbury’s nearby, or it’s the supermarket you got for your online weekly food shop, keep reading for everything you need to know about its meal deal.

When is the Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day meal deal launching?

Sainsbury’s Valentine’s meal deal offering runs from 10 February until 14 February.

How much does Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day meal deal cost?

Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal costs £18 with a Nectar card, working out at £9 per head.

What’s included in Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day meal deal?

Price: £18 for Nectar members

£18 for Nectar members Availability: 10 February to 14 February

10 February to 14 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert, drink

Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal is a showstopper – but the one caveat is that you will need to be a Nectar member, so if you like the sound of the menu, we’d recommend signing up.

But what exactly is on the menu? Starters range from cheddar and leek tarts and scallop gratin, to cauliflower bites and tempura king prawns. Mains sound equally as impressive. Whether you’re in the mood for steak, duck, port or a beef pie, you’ll be catered for. But there are also fish dishes, including nduja hake and salmon en croute, while veggies can dig into a butternut squash and chickpea pie. Sides sound equally scrumptious with hasselback potatoes, chunky chips, cauliflower cheese and truffle dauphinoise on the menu.

The dessert highlights include espresso tiramisu, chocolate and pistachio melt-in-the-middle pudding, sticky toffee pudding and lemon tarts. To toast to your love, choose between prosecco, alcohol-free rosé, a selection of white, red and rosé wines, or soft drinks.

