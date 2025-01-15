Australian Open Day 4 prediction, tennis betting tips & 85/1 treble

Australian Open Day 4 betting tips

Jack Draper to win 3-2 - 5/1 BoyleSports

Naomi Osaka to win - 12/5 Unibet

Jacob Fearnley to win 3-1 - 4/1 Betway

Treble pays 85/1 with Betway

Australian Open Day 4 betting preview

If you’re not already invested in the Australian Open, where have you been?

We’ve already had three days of high-quality action which has seen seeds fall, ridiculous tweener winners hit and unbelievable British success, and we’re not just talking about Andy Murray who is now coaching Novak Djokovic.

Six Brits have made it through the first round of the singles, which is a record during the Open era and maybe more surprising is that we have four women are through with Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu joined by Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage.

Day four promises to be another day packed full of action as the men’s and women’s doubles get in full swing as well and that is where there is probably the best chance for a Brit to win.

We’ve picked out three bets from day four which combine to make a 85/1 treble with Betway.

Jack Draper vs Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction

Jack Draper needed five sets to overcome Mariano Navone in the first round and he faces another tough match on Wednesday when he is up against local favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The Australian goes into the game with more matches under his belt in 2025 than Draper who opted to sit out of the warm-up tournaments with concerns over his hip while Kokkinakis reached the quarter-finals of the Adelaide Open before he pulled out with a thigh problem.

That didn’t seem to give him too many problems in round one as he beat Roman Safiullin, in a match that lasted just over four hours, but in Draper he faces a far bigger challenge.

The 15th seed will need to serve better than he did on Monday, managing just 13 aces over five sets and landing just 58 per cent of his first serves in - which was less than his opponent.

The 23-year-old leads the head-to-head 2-1 but he will have a battle on his hands, against both Kokkinakis and the staunchly Australian crowd! Betting sites have him at 4/9 for the win while his opponent is 9/4.

Australian Open prediction 1: Jack Draper to win 3-2 - 5/1 BoyleSports

Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka Prediction

Naomi Osaka had to be on her game in the first round as she overcame Spaniard Caroline Garcia 6-2 3-6 6-3 exactly 12 months after she was knocked out by the same opponent.

The two-time winner of the tournament is definitely in better form after enjoying a full year back on the tour after taking time out to have her daughter Shai.

Being unseeded means she was always going to draw a seed sooner or later but Karolina Muchova won’t be relishing facing such a dangerous player so early into the Grand Slam.

Her first-round match won’t have helped to prepare her for this one as it was all one-way traffic as she beat Nadia Podoroska 6-1 6-1 in 61 minutes!

Osaka was my outside bet for the tournament and although she will have to be on her game to get past the 20th seed, she definitely has all the shots to secure her place in the third round.

The two players have only played three times before with Muchova leading the head-to-head 2-1 but Osaka has achieved something her opponent never has - a Grand Slam, well four to be precise.

Tennis betting sites have already cut her odds of winning the title from 50/1 to 30/1 but she is still the outside bet for this one at 12/5, compared to Muchova at 4/11.

Australian Open prediction 2: Osaka to win - 12/5 Unibet

Jacob Fearnley vs Arthur Cazaux Prediction

When Jacob Fearnley was drawn against fans favourite Nick Kyrios he might be forgiven for thinking his stay in Melbourne would be short-lived.

But with the Australian clearly struggling with an abdominal injury, the inexperienced Scot took full advantage giving him little opportunity to thrive off the crowd and made it through to the second round in straight sets.

It is his first appearance in Melbourne, and he certainly took everything in his stride last time out it will be interesting to see if he can keep those levels up against Arthur Cazaux.

The Frenchman, currently ranked 14 places above Fearnley in the world rankings at 78, knocked out the 28 seed Sebastian Baez in the first round, even managing to secure a bagel, as he won the last two sets of the five-setter 6-0 6-3.

Fearnley is the slight favourite on betting apps at 4/5, while Cazaux is 6/5.

Australian Open prediction 3: Fearnley to win 3-1 - 4/1 Betway

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.