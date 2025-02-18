Skims and Nike have just unveiled an entirely new brand

Kim Kardashians’ shapewear label Skims has built quite a reputation for mega collaborations. From the gloriously garish Dolce & Gabanna collection (think leopard print corsets and robes) to the recent skiwear line with The North Face (it sold out within hours, naturally), the brand is going from strength to strength.

Now, the entrepreneur has revealed a “long-term partnership” with Skims and Nike – but it’s not merely another collaboration. This time, Kim K is taking it one step further by creating an entirely new brand with the legendary sports name.

Announcing the new venture on Instagram, the post reads: “Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed.” Blending Skims’ signature form-fitting shapewear with Nike’s advanced sports science innovation, the brand is “designed to sculpt and engineered to perform.”

While the powerhouse duo remains tight-lipped on the exact roster of products, we can expect an “extensive line” of training apparel, footwear and accessories designed to meet the needs and preferences of female athletes.

Aiming to inspire and empower women in the gym, studio, on the track or just in everyday life, the brands claim its premium quality and style-forward pieces will be available to all women through inclusive and extended sizing, too.

“Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women,” says Kim Kardashian. “This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We’re incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring.”

From when it launches to the products we can expect to shop, here’s everything you need to know about NikeSKIMS.

When does NikeSKIMS launch?

According to the Instagram announcement and website, the NikeSKIMS debut collection will launch in the US at select retail locations in the spring. The UK and elsewhere will have to wait a little longer, with global expansion stated for 2026.

What will NikeSKIMS sell?

The full product list remains under wraps, but the website states that the brand will sell an extensive line of training apparel, footwear and accessories. The website also states there will be extended sizing throughout the collection. We can also expect several fresh takes on classic Nike shoe styles like the air max muse and air superfly, as well as signature silhouettes like the A’One and Sabrina 2.

As Skims are involved, there’s guaranteed to be some sculpting and figure-contouring shapewear in the mix – perhaps in the brand’s signature neutral tones, too.

According to Heidi O’Neill, president of consumer, product and brand at Nike, the collection “will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy.” Similarly, the designs are said to be “functional and flattering”. While the collection might not go as far as to be “butt enhancing” (see Skims’ latest viral launch), it is said to be high-performing for sports, using innovative technology and materials.

If this winter’s The North Face collab is anything to go by, get ready to shop NikeSKIMS when it launches in the spring.

