Just in time for the Christmas holidays, Amazon has announced the news of a celebrity collaboration with American model, Sofia Grainge (née Richie). That’s right, now, your children can be even more stylishly dressed than you. The collection launched on 4 December, with an undeniably sweet range of exclusive baby and kidswear.

Unlike some other celebrity fashion ranges, the prices are affordable, and the clothing continues a balanced range of wearable staples and more stylish occasion pieces. The range is inspired by the joys of parenthood and is crafted with timelessness in mind – something that is apparent in the colour palette of neutrals and pastel tones.

The collection features more than 35 styles, spanning cosy basics, denim, swaddle blankets, comfy loungewear, and holiday-ready party pieces. While the range is primarily kidswear-focused, it’s worth mentioning that there are also women’s and men’s pyjamas, so the whole family can join in.

"As a new mom, it was important to me that this collection prioritises comfort, fabric, and attention to tiny details – all things I look for when dressing my daughter,” Grainge said. "I am so proud of this collaboration with Amazon Essentials and the gorgeous styles we made."

After sifting through the styles online, we’ve pulled together a selection of our favourite pieces from the Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge collection, but be quick, we predict they will sell fast.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge babies, toddlers, and girls’ cotton sateen dress with collar: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

One of our top picks from the collection has to be this blue and white stripe sateen dress. With its Peter Pan collar and puff sleeves, it's got a gorgeous, vintage feel to its design. It comes in six colourways and patterns, as well as a range of sizes, from newborn to four-year-olds.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge unisex babies’ knit playsuit: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

We’re in the era of neutral everything, and that chic, minimal trend isn’t amiss in the kidswear department. If you prefer to keep your little one in shades of cream and beige, you won’t want to miss out on this knitted playsuit. Sizes go up to 24 months, and for those who prefer a splash of colour, the same knit design comes in light pink, butter yellow and navy.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge baby girls’ tulle dress: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

The holidays are coming, and that means there will be plenty of chances to get dressed up in your best outfit. Let your kids join in on the fun – and this beautiful tulle dress will be just the ticket. The perfect ensemble for doing laps of the dancefloor.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge unisex babies’ velour hooded coverall: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

Velour never goes out of style, thanks to its incredibly cosy, luxe look. Keep your baby warm this winter with this velour hooded coverall, which is available in four colourways, including this rich dark navy. It’s one of the pieces from the collection that is also available in premature sizing, making it a great gift for newborns.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge babies, toddlers, and girls’ faux fur jacket: £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

Ultra-soft and fluffy, this cropped faux fur jacket is a beautiful statement piece for parties and holidays. We’d pair it with one of the Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge dresses – there are plenty to choose from.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge unisex babies’ short-sleeved kimono bodysuit: £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

Coming back to our love of neutrals, this pack of three short-sleeved bodysuits include sweet designs with lambs and rabbits, in a terracotta and cream colour palette. Judging by its composition, it sounds as though it’ll have a gentle stretch, and this design can easily be thrown in the washing machine and tumble dryer. Sizes range from premature up to 24-months.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge babies, toddlers, and boys’ stretch Oxford collar shirt: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

We’ve covered the party dresses, and now we need to pay a little attention to the collection’s smart shirts. Similar in style and cut to an Oxford shirt, your little one will look the part this festive party season.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge babies, toddlers, and girls’ long-sleeved corduroy dress: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

This corduroy dress would look beautiful paired with knitted tights and boots. The grosgrain trim at the sleeves, delicate ruffle detailing and snapback closure ensure that the design is not only stylish but easy to put on and comfy to wear.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge unisex babies, toddlers and kids’ fisherman cardigan sweater: £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge )

This fisherman cardigan sweater will see them through all the seasons and will quickly become a staple in your kids’ wardrobe. The knitted design is super stylish – wish it was available in adult sizing too.

