10 best double prams, tested by a parenting writer

As every parent knows, life with children (joyous though it is) requires a lot of heavy lifting, both physically and mentally. And nobody knows this better than those who have to push a baby back up the hill from the shops or nursery, all while carrying a sleepy toddler; except perhaps the parent has nearly given themselves whiplash trying to keep their eyes on whichever child isn't strapped into the buggy on a family day out. Enter: the double buggy.

For the modern family, this is not a luxury purchase; it is a critical piece of infrastructure. The right double buggy is the difference between a cherished day out with the family and one we wish we could wipe immediately from memory. Whether navigating crowded city pavements, managing a train carriage with luggage, or simply surviving the daily school run, the functionality of a dual-seater quickly proves its worth as the ultimate parental lifeline.

Double buggies don’t come cheap (although their value is immeasurable) and so when on the search for the best out there, we tested out a wide range of options. side-by-side models promise equality and sibling bonding but can leave you performing tight, tactical manoeuvres through doorways. In-line versions offer a slimmer silhouette and a smoother path through crowds, yet some parents worry that the child in the rear seat might feel like they have drawn the short straw. Then there are the convertible designs that can switch between single and double mode, a blessing for parents who need versatility but also a potential minefield of clips, adapters and configurations.

Once you’ve decided on setup, there are a number of other criteria to consider when testing: are the seats genuinely comfortable? Is steering easy? Can you fold it down with one hand while you hold a baby in the other? Are the straps safe without feeling restrictive? All of these are questions we found answers for while trying out each double buggy, as well as taking into consideration how each might work in a smaller space, whether that be a car or a narrow hallway.

The best double buggies for 2026 are:

Best overall – Joie estrella: £300, Argos.co.uk

Best for for comfort and durability – Bugaboo donkey 5 duo: £1,530, Johnlewis.com

Budget buy – Graco duorider twin pushchair: £109, Boots.com

Best for all terrain – Out 'n' About nipper double V6: £725, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

Each buggy underwent real-world testing ( Anya Meyerowitz/The Independent )

To create this guide to the best double buggies, I carried out hands-on testing across real family scenarios. Each buggy was tested with children ranging from newborns to four-year-olds to assess how well they handled different ages, weights and seating setups.

