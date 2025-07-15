Toddlers are curious by nature and many start to become increasingly independent from around the age of two, but this time of discovery can also lead to them wanting to get involved with everyday tasks. So, if you’ve acquired a little shadow who wants to copy everything you do, now could be the time to invest in a learning tower.

Popular in the Montessori educational system, they offer a safer alternative to often precarious step stools, as they feature built-in rails and bannisters, meaning kids can stand at counter height and do more things for themselves, without the fear of falling or slipping.

As a parent, I know firsthand how important it is to find products that are not only safe and sturdy but also genuinely helpful in supporting a child’s development. Over the last year, I’ve tested a range of learning towers by incorporating them into my toddler’s daily routine, doing everything from cooking, washing hands, and brushing teeth. That’s why I feel confident in sharing which learning towers stand out as the best.

While each tower in this review is excellent in its own way, it was The Learning Tower Company’s convertible design (£154.99, Learningtowers.co.uk), with its ability to transform into a table and a slide, that really impressed me. But, I’ve also found a folding design that can be neatly stored away, an adjustable tower that will grow with your child, and even one that will help the development of new fine motor skills through play.

It’s worth keeping in mind that, while toddler towers come with plenty of safety features, you should never leave your child unattended when using one. Equally, I’d recommend checking that the tower is age appropriate for your child, and consider whether they will need assistance to get in and out, too. Keep reading for my pick of the best learning towers.

How I tested

Our mini tester in action, trying out a range of learning towers ( Sarah Jones/The Independent )

I enlisted the help of my two-year-old daughter to put a variety of toddler learning towers through their paces. Testing them in different rooms, including the kitchen and bathroom, I considered the following criteria.

Assembly: Parents and caregivers often have limited time and may not be experienced with complex furniture assembly, so towers that could be quickly and intuitively put together scored higher. I prioritised towers with clear instructions, minimal tools required, and well-designed parts that fit together seamlessly to make the process as hassle-free as possible.

Ease of use: I looked at how effortlessly my toddler could climb in and out of the learning towers on her own, promoting independence and confidence. Additionally, I evaluated how easy it was to move them around the home, making it convenient to keep the tower wherever it's needed most.

Versatility: How easily the height and platform settings could be modified to accommodate different child sizes and various kitchen counter heights was also important. Towers offering multiple adjustable levels or removable parts scored higher, as they provide flexibility for different activities and age ranges.

Safety: A secure environment for toddlers is essential, so I assessed the stability of the towers, checking for sturdy construction that prevents tipping or wobbling. Protective elements like guardrails, non-slip steps, and rounded edges were carefully evaluated to minimise the risk of falls or injuries.

Style: Aesthetics played an important role, too. As something that's going to be on display in your home, I looked for designs that featured clean lines, attractive finishes, and neutral colors that might complement a variety of interior styles.

Our tester for this review is IndyBest’s assistant editor Sarah Jones, who has years of testing experience under her belt, having joined The Independent’s eCommerce section in 2020. As a parent herself, Sarah can recognise high quality features that parents and kids actually want, and has been testing these towers in real-life at home, where she looked for durable, practical and stylish stools – it’s going to be on show in your home, after all.

The best learning towers for toddlers in 2025 are: