I’ve found the best Ninja air fryer deals in the January sales

If the Christmas period has left you exhausted by the idea of cooking from scratch again, the good news is that the sales haven’t ended with the close of Boxing Day. The January sales are here, and retailers have continued to slash prices on Ninja air fryers.

Ninja is a brand that has consistently impressed us with its air fryers, and in our guide to its wide range of models, the foodi max was named the best Ninja air fryer overall – and it’s currently reduced by 30 per cent at Very, which is the same price it was during Black Friday.

If you’re looking for a more compact model, or indeed a double-stack design, I am rounding up the best Ninja air fryer deals available in the January sales. Whether you found yourself wishing you had one over the festive season, or you’re looking to replace your current model, I’m on hand to help.

Best Ninja air fryer deals

Ninja foodi max air fryer, AF400UK: Was £229, now £159, Very.co.uk

Taking the stop spot in cookware aficionado Caroline Preece’s review of the best Ninja air fryers, she noted that the “9.5l dual-zone air fryer is unquestionably the standout model across the brand’s impressive range, delivering exceptional cooking performance through its powerful 2,470W output, while offering genuine multi-cooking flexibility through its ingenious dual-zone design”.

She found the interface’s straightforward button controls enabled precise temperature and timing adjustments for each drawer,” helping to make everyday cooking far more flexible.

Currently reduced by 30 per cent at Very, it’s now the same price it was during Black Friday.

Ninja crispi portable air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, loves this appliance. In his review of the crispi, he said: “It’s so utterly versatile – you’re not locked in to a single bulky unit, and it’s nice having two different containers to cook from.” The air fryer has been reduced to its lowest-ever price – run, don’t walk.

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, SL300UK: Was £229.99, now £179, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

For a more space-saving option, check out this deal on the Ninja double stack from Appliances Direct. Tester Katie Gregory called the design a "game changer" in terms of saving counter space, but noted that it would be best for a family of four or five due to the basket sizes. "The functions work well, but bear in mind that chips seem to require more shaking to cook evenly compared to other models," she said. "As long as you’re happy to get a bit more involved in the cooking process – with shaking, tweaking and fine-tuning being essential to good results – this is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens." This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the Ninja double stack, but it's good value at £50 off.

