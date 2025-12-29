I’ve found the best deals in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales are still going strong, with many sales continuing into January. But with so many offers flying about this time of year, it’s fair to feel sceptical. So, I’m sifting through the discounts and digging out the ones that are actually worth your time, from major retailers and brands like Ninja, Dyson, Amazon, M&S and John Lewis.

The IndyBest team and I track prices all year round, so we know which deals to snap up and which to swerve. And it’s not just about finding the steepest discounts. In this guide, you’ll only find products that we genuinely rate, after having passed stringent hands-on, real-world testing. Whether it’s top-rated tech, beauty, home appliances or something else, rest assured that everything in our sales coverage has earned the green light from our experts.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your hair dryer or earbuds, keep reading for the very best deals in the Boxing Day sale.

Best deals in the Boxing Day sales

Shark flexstyle: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Boots.com

Was £299.99, now £229.99, Boots.com Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £39, now £44.20, Amazon.co.uk

Was £39, now £44.20, Amazon.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £689.99, now £559.99, Argos.co.uk

Was £689.99, now £559.99, Argos.co.uk Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Shark )

The allure of Shark’s flexstyle is largely that it uses air, instead of heat, to curl, straighten, volumise and smooth your hair, so that it doesn’t cause heat damage. Less expensive than its rival, the Dyson airwrap, the flexstyle style still doesn't come cheap, making this £70 discount worth your while. In her review of the Shark flexstyle, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester said that it created defined curls, while the hair dryer function was “more effective than your average hair dryer”.

Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If you’re not sure which model of air fryer to buy from Ninja, there’s a strong case to be made for the crispi, which “might just be the brand’s best value air fryer yet”, according to senior tech critic Alex Lee’s review of the crispi. Now, it’s even more of a steal, with 34 per cent off. Alex said it cooked his food “fast, well and with a delightful crisp, while the glass bowl, which allowed him to watch your food cook, was a “game-changer”.

Duux bora smart 30l: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

The Boxing Day sales are your opportunity to save money on expensive appliances. The top pick in home appliance writer Joanne Lewsley’s review of the best dehumidifiers, the Duux bora smart has 33 per cent off. “The Duux app is intuitive, responsive, and packed with helpful features”, Joanne noted. The app displays “real-time air quality readings” and allows you to “control everything from fan speed to humidity settings” remotely.

Oral-B iO2: Was £100, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty )

The top pick in tech critic Steve Hogarty’s review of the best electric toothbrushes is better than half price. Despite being affordable, even without this discount, Steve confirms that this brush delivers a powerful clean as it features the brand’s oscillating brush head technology. He notes that it also has “a pressure sensor to help you avoid brushing too hard, three brushing intensities, a 30-second pace timer, and a battery that lasts weeks between charges.”

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,274.99, Bensonsforbeds.com

open image in gallery ( Simba )

Looking to upgrade your sleep set-up in 2026? In her guide to the best mattresses of 2025, our resident sleep expert, Sarah Jones, chose Simba’s hybrid luxe as her top pick. She said it improved her sleep significantly, kept her cool during the summer months and warm in winter. Sarah wrote in her review: “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.” It may be pricey, but with a discount of £425, now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself.

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Black Friday discounts on the 2024 airwrap i.d. model have continued into the Boxing Day sales. The covetable Dyson buy has been reduced by £50 at a bunch of retailers, including Argos. Beauty writer Elena Chabo put the hair tool to the test for her Dyson airwrap i.d. review. Elena said the device will “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. Promising good hair in 2026, snap it up while stocks last.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oura )

The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, Oura rings are rarely on offer – so this generous saving of £100 at Boots is worth shouting about (and it matches the Black Friday discount). In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Bose quietcomfort ultra earbuds 2nd gen: Was £299, now £249, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Splash out with these earbuds and get top notch noise-cancelling even at busy rush hour ( Thomas Deehan/The Independent )

If you didn’t find any earbuds in your Christmas stocking, check out this deal from Currys, which sees our favourite noise-cancelling earbuds reduced by £50. Our reviewer said: "You can find options with great ANC for half the price – the problem is, none of them can withhold ambient noise like Bose can."

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

The Dyson airwrap is a beloved hair tool, and with this discount, the origin has become the most accessible model in the range. In her review of the Dyson airwrap, beauty editor Lucy Partington welcomed the inclusion of the round brush, praising how it helped create a “blowdry-esque finish”. Though it’s lacking some of the features found on newer models like the i.d., it’s still a great addition to your beauty routine, especially at this price.

PlayStation portal: Was £199.99, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

PlayStation portal discounts are rare, so if you’ve been wanting one, now may be a good time to buy. Thanks to cloud streaming, you can play this handheld console wherever you go, provided you have a strong enough internet connection.

PS5 Slim edition: Was £429.99, now £289.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The all-digital PS5 Slim is now down to £290 on Argos. It’s a lighter and smaller version of the original console, but it’s got the same great performance, plus 1TB of storage. In his PS5 review, tech writer Steve Hogarty said: “The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC. Games load in a flash, thanks to the custom-designed SSD, while support for 4K resolutions at 120fps allows for stunning and immersive visuals.”

Apple AirPods 4: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Crowned the “best-value Airpods ever” by tech critic David Phelan in his review of Apple’s AirPods 4, these buds come with “excellent” sound quality and battery life. “The regular AirPods 4 are the direct successor to AirPods second-generation and represent a very big upgrade for almost the same price,” said David. “They do more, they sound better and they look neater than the second-gen model.” You can currently pick up the AirPods 4 for just shy of £100 at Amazon.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £65, now £48.75, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

This skincare superhero is 25 per cent off at LookFantastic. Skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, and praised its performance. “The serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid formula that helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation,” she said.

Elemis pro collagen black cherry cleansing balm: Was £52, now £44.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

When it comes to Elemis's cult cleansing balm, beauty writer Lucy Smith rates the black cherry scent as the best of the bunch. With a candy-sweet aroma and the same buttery feel that Elemis fans know and love, the formula offers "an indulgent end-of-day cleanse", as Lucy detailed in her review. Now, in Boots's Boxing Day sale, the best-seller is reduced by 15 per cent, making it all the more enticing.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £559.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( EE )

With 8K graphics, more internal memory and improved ray tracing, the PS5 Pro is “the best console out there right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water”, says our senior tech critic Alex Lee. It’s currently at the lowest price its ever been on Argos, which is also the cheapest you’ll find it for right now.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Very )

These are “the best-sounding headphones around”, said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his Sony WH-1000XM5 review. “The mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease and the smart features are all next-generation upgrades for a modern-day pair of headphones.”

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

It used to be the case that the Boxing Day sales lasted for one day only, and bargain hunters would have to get out bright and early to secure the goods. These days, however, the sale event runs through January, so there’s no need to rush. That being said, some products can sell out quickly, so if you see a good saving on something you've been lusting after, it's best to snap it up while you can.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be fooled by the name – the Boxing Day sales aren’t much different to the January sales that follow. From 26 December to 31 January, you’ll find the same products discounted, and often, the price will continue to drop even lower as we move through January.

If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount, as sale items are not always replenished.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

Many of us were told that Boxing Day was named after the sport, but actually, the name comes from a period during the reign of Queen Victoria when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor. It was traditionally a day off for servants.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We'll only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we use price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

