Best Apple deals in the January sales on AirPods, iPads and more

Hangovers are being nursed and the Christmas tree is on its last legs. It can only mean one thing: the bell has tolled on 2024 and with the dawn of 2025 comes the January sales.

This year, I’m seeing retailers like Amazon and Argos slash prices on Apple’s top tech, so if you’re in the mood for some new year’s spending (with some rehydration salts and the promise of dry January in tow), now’s the best time to upgrade your gadgets.

Rivalling Black Friday deals, I’ve spotted that the iPhone 16 Pro is available at £39.99 p/month with just £79 up front (Carphonewarehouse.com) and the new Apple AirPods 4 are discounted at Amazon (was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk), while you can also save on iPads, MacBooks and beyond.

Below, I’m breaking down the top deals on Apple gear in the January sales. I’ll be here with the team throughout the first month of the year to guide you to the best new year, new you bargains.

Why trust IndyBest’s Apple January sales coverage

As The Independent’s tech writer who specialises in Apple’s latest gear, I’ve tried and tested the brand’s products and written extensively on its new launches. I also track the prices of its tech, including AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch and more, so that I stay abreast of deals as they drop. I’d only ever recommend a genuine discount from retailers I trust.

Best Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk

Was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk Apple Watch Series 9 : Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk

: Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB: Was £1,199, now £1,149, Very.co.uk

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: Was £179, now £164, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s brand new AirPods launched in September, bringing noise-cancelling tech to the entry-level earbuds. Right now they’ve fallen to their lowest price at Amazon. In tech critic David Phelan’s review of the AirPods 4, he described them as “amazingly small and light”, adding that the audio quality, noise cancelling and microphone are all strong, while the fit is snug and comfortable.

iPad Pro (M4, 11in): Was £998.99, now £937.97, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( AO )

Here’s a £60 saving on the newest iPad Pro, which launched earlier this year with the latest M4 chipset, giving it the best performance of any tablet in Apple’s range. In their review of the 2024 iPad Pro, tech critic David called it “monstrously powerful” and “slimmer than an iPod Nano”.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £94, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Another bit of Apple tech discounted on Black Friday that’s still on sale, this is the lowest price I’ve seen on a pack of four AirTags since 2022. If you’re like me and always misplacing things (or just paranoid about losing them), this pack of four is a must-have. I love how you can track your stuff on the Find My app and even get turn-by-turn directions when you’re nearby. The battery lasts over a year, so you don’t have to worry about constant replacements.

Apple iMac 4.5K, 24in (2023): Was £1,499, now £1,269, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

In your choice of four colours, Apple’s 2023 iMac is sleek, supercharged and, now, reduced by a generous £230. Testing the model in his review, tech expert David Phelan enjoyed everything from the visual detail to the quick performance – thanks to its new M3 processor. Describing said processor, David remarked how “The shift from M1 to M3 is big enough to make it worth having, and leaves headroom for programs to grow more complex without leaving you dawdling.” Consider me convinced.

iPhone 16 Pro with 100GB: £39.99 per month, £79 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

The end-of-year sales are one of the best times to upgrade your phone, particularly when there are deals like this one from iD Mobile at Carphone Warehouse. The 100GB plan on the Apple iPhone 16 has you paying just £99 up front and then £39.99 per month. That’s a total of £959.76 over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included). In The Independent’s tech editor’s review of the latest iPhone, Andrew said it “is a powerhouse of innovative technologies that is due to become even more powerful in the months to come”.

Apple Watch Series 9, GPS, 41mm: Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Released last September, the Apple Watch series 9 might not be the latest model in Apple’s repertoire, but it’s still a very good smartwatch. Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes this Apple Watch stand out. With a £50 saving, it’s well worth picking up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch to help smash your fitness goals in 2025. In tech critic David Phelan‘s review, he said: “It’s effortless and responsive. You can use it to snooze an alarm, pause a timer, play music and more.”

Apple AirPods, 2nd-generation: Was £129, now £99, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Complete with Siri, five-hour battery life and a one-size-fits-all design, Apple’s second generation of AirPods boast a retro, long stem look to remind users of its original wired iteration. In her review of the pods, eCommerce editor Eva praised their high-quality audio, describing the “lively tone and a slight warmth when playing acoustic tracks.” Now with £30 off, this deal is too good to pass up.

Apple iPad magic keyboard case for iPad Pro 13in (M4): Was £349, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s magic keyboard has revolutionised the iPad, taking it from its original 2010 tablet to a device that rivals the brand’s full-blown MacBooks and iMacs. Reviewing the magic keyboard with the iPad Air, computing expert David described the accessory as “brilliant” and explained how “the software is now so advanced it works tremendously as an alternative laptop”. With £50 off in Amazon’s January sale, I’ll be snapping up this rare deal on the Apple accessory.

Apple TV 4K, 3rd-generation: Was £169, now £158, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The third-generation Apple TV 4K is hardly ever on sale, so this £11 saving is not to be sniffed at. Boasting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+ for sharp picture quality and cinema-like sound, the Apple TV 4K is a fast and powerful streaming device. It boasts a huge library of streaming platforms, apps and games in the App Store, and it comes with a Siri remote, so you can control the box with your voice.

Apple MacBook Air (2024) 13.6in, M3 processor, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, space grey: Was £1,399, now £1,279, EE.co.uk

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Save more than £100 on this MacBook Air with the latest M3 processor. “The Apple M3 is extremely fast,” said tech critic David when they reviewed this model. “The M2 was no slouch, handling every task I routinely throw at it with aplomb, but the M3 is faster, and means that, unless you have rarefied and unusual programs that are particularly memory-intensive, this chip will cope.” Overall, David dubbed the MacBook Air as “the best general-use laptop you can buy”, thanks to its “gorgeous looks and deeply impressive performance”.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB: Was £1,199, now £1,149, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Vodafone )

The January sales are the ideal time for a new phone update and, if you’re an Apple fan, we’ve got just the thing. This iPhone took the top spot in our best smartphone review thanks to its advancements in photography and video quality, plus the new A18 Pro chip. In our iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max review, our tech expert Andrew called the phones “the most powerful, practical and professional smartphones on the market. Even without the promise of new capabilities, they would be the peak of what is available.”

