10 best sandwich toasters, tried and tested for making toasties

Requiring minimal ingredients, the cheese toastie is an enduring classic and for good reason. You can whip one up using kitchen staples – just butter, bread and cheese are needed to make a comforting and filling lunch that is (almost) impossible to mess up. Crispy on the outside and filled with oozy, melted cheese on the inside, it’s no wonder that the toastie is so loved.

There are a wide variety of machines on the market that are designed to help you make the perfect toasted sandwich, no matter your budget. So before you start shopping, it’s important to think about what you really need from it.

Will you cook only one toastie at a time, or is a multi-use maker better suited for your needs? You should also consider storage – are you looking for something that can stay on the counter or keep upright inside a kitchen cupboard?

We’ve cooked up countless loaves of bread and more cheese than we care to think about, to help you choose the perfect sandwich toaster for your home.

How we tested

open image in gallery One of our favourite sandwich toasters in action ( Isobel Bryant )

We tested a minimum of four toastie varieties in each sandwich maker so that we could fairly compare performance. We tried out the classic combination of cheese and tomato in every maker before moving on to more adventurous ingredient combinations – gruyère, pastrami and chilli jam being a personal favourite. We used different bread types and for each maker, we assessed ease of use, cooking time and how simple it was to clean.

The best sandwich toasters for 2024 are: