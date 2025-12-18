This tiny air fryer is perfect for one-person households

If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, then you haven’t tried an air fryer yet. The hugely popular kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil. but is recommended as being far more cost effective than using an oven.

While family-size dual air fryers tend to hog the limelight, one-person households can equally benefit from one of these energy-efficient appliances. Single-drawer air fryers save you space on the kitchen counter, particularly if you have a small flat or live in a houseshare, while cooking meals in a fraction of the time.

The air fryer world is constantly innovating, be it an AI-powered design, vertical tower model or 11-function appliance – but sometimes the most fuss-free machines are the best. If you’re working with a smaller space, or there are just one or two people in the household, Judge’s 4l air fryer is the one.

Expert-recommended by our appliance tester Rachael Penn, the air fryer is operated by just two dials and can rustle up a wide range of meals with ease. Here’s everything you need to know.

Judge 4l air fryer: £47.95, Amazon.co.uk

“If you’re looking for a basic, easy-to-use air fryer, you’ll love this Judge 4l air fryer,” our tester Rachael said. “It’s ideal for couples or small families, and is operated by just two dials – one for the time, the other for the temperature – no fancy AI features here.”

She also noted how “it cooks really well”. Her chips came out crispy, and the device did a good job of evenly cooking chicken. “This faff-free appliance is also easy to clean, thanks to the non-stick coating, while its compact size means it won’t overwhelm your countertop.” Rachael highlighted how it won’t work for large families, and you’ll need to rely on recipes for all your cooking, “but it’s a perfect option for couples on a budget.”

