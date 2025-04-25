This pizza oven is now half the price of an Ooni

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The weather is warming up, and there’s another bank holiday on the horizon (hurrah). In other words? Al fresco dining is firmly on the agenda. And, if you're a much bigger fan of pizza than you are of charred burgers from the barbeque, consider investing in an outdoor pizza oven.

These nifty, and often portable, outdoor appliances can cook up pizzas that Italy would be proud of, and are a perfect garden addition for those who love hosting. You won’t want to wait around until the peak of summer to buy yours though, as the moment the weather starts heating up, so does the demand for garden furniture, BBQs and you guessed it, pizza ovens.

Yes, outdoor pizza ovens can be very expensive (one of the biggest premium brands, Ooni, prices its wood-fired pizza oven at just under £300). But, here at IndyBest, we’re always looking for money-saving hacks, and have found a stellar saving on one of our tried and tested models that rivals Ooni. At Amazon, Dellonda’s pizza oven is nearly half price, with a discount bringing the price down from £250 to £139.98. Here’s everything you need to know, including exactly what makes it such a great buy.

Dellonda pizza oven: Was £250, now £179.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Nearly half price, the Dellonda pizza oven is a total steal. But is it any good? Well, rest assured it comes tried and tested (and approved) by the IndyBest team. In last year’s review of the best outdoor pizza ovens, our tester, Jon Axworthy, praised its cooking abilities, saying the pizza “was cooked to perfection with just the right amount of charring and, possibly because of the amount of time it spent in the oven, it was infused with a wonderful wood-fire flavour”. As the pizza takes a few minutes to cook, Jon found that the slightly longer cooking times might work in the appliance’s favour for some pizza oven rookies, noting that wood can sometimes be quite a labour intensive process. Although, you can use both wood pellets and charcoal with the Delonda appliance.

Aside from pizza, it can be used for cooking meat, fish and vegetables. And it boasts a portable, lightweight design, and it comes with a pizza peel which you will use to slide your dough in and out of the oven, plus, a smoking cap to lock in more of that smoky flavour.

The appliance is more than £100 cheaper than Ooni’s best-selling firewood pellet pizza oven (was £299, now £269, Argos.co.uk), which also requires you to purchase a separate pizza peel (was £40, now £36, Argos.co.uk) for safe and even cooking.

So what are you waiting for? Now’s the perfect time to shop.

