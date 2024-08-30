Support truly

Ever since the original Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, the gaming giant’s flagship console has been selling in its millions. Popular with gamers of all ages, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches.

While Nintendo Switch deals are rarer than a Dragonite sighting, rumours that Nintendo is gearing up to release the Nintendo Switch 2 could lead to the brand, and other third-party retailers, dropping some tasty deals on all Switch consoles.

There are three consoles to choose from: the original Nintendo Switch; the Nintendo Switch OLED, which was released in 2021; and the fully handheld Nintendo Switch Lite, which launched in 2019. Deals are rare at the best of times but you can still find a discount on the console, as well as Nintendo Switch bundle deals.

We’ve found the biggest savings on Nintendo Switch consoles and bundles for you to peruse below, as well as deals on Nintendo Switch accessories to get your gaming set up for evening-long Mario Party sessions.

The best Nintendo Switch deals for September 2024 are:

Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £269.95, Amazon.co.uk

Was £309.99, now £269.95, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow: Was £199.99, now £178, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199.99, now £178, Amazon.co.uk Nintendo Switch Online 12-month family membership: Was £31.49, now £22.49, CDKeys.com

Was £31.49, now £22.49, CDKeys.com SanDisk MicroSDXC card for Nintendo Switch, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo Switch OLED neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £269.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Nintendo Switch OLED is starting to see some hefty discounts. Amazon has discounted the console by £40 – that’s £10 shy off its all-tine lowest price of £259.99, which it reached for a short time in April. “Its colourful display, better build quality and bigger storage makes buying the Nintendo Switch OLED a no-brainer,” we said in our review of the console. “New to Nintendo? Buy the Switch OLED console and never look back.”

Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow: Was £199.99, now £178, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Featuring a smaller 5.5in display and up to seven hours of battery life, this is the console you should be eyeing up if you just want a gaming device that doubles up as a travel companion. You can’t dock this device or play it on the TV, but it is cheaper than the original Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. With this discount, you’re saving £20 on the console’s RRP.

Nintendo Switch Online 12-month family membership: Was £31.49, now £22.49, CDKeys.com

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Nintendo Switch online service lets gamers play against other Switch gamers over the internet. Now, you can save almost 30 per cent with this deal, which reduces the price of a 12-month family membership.

SanDisk MicroSDXC card for Nintendo Switch, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( SanDisk )

This licensed memory card is specially designed for the Nintendo console system and instantly adds up to an extra 128GB of additional space, while also boosting transfer rates up to 100MB to help load games faster. It also has a neat little mushroom design, just so you know it’s a Nintendo SD card.

Nintendo Switch FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch should I buy?

There are currently three versions of the Nintendo Switch. The first incarnation, the Nintendo Switch, is a handheld device that can also be used as a more traditional home console, enabling you to play games on your TV as well as on the device’s built-in touchscreen.

The Nintendo Switch comes with detachable joy-con controllers that enable wireless play when the device is docked in the supplied cradle – two controllers are supplied initially, but you can have up to eight players in this mode, if you purchase more controllers separately. It’s most instantly recognisable in its red and blue colourway but it’s also available in grey.

The second console option is the Nintendo Switch Lite – a smaller, more lightweight and more affordable console that only offers handheld play, and is therefore great for gaming on the go (not that the tablet-sized original isn’t, but this is more of a Nintendo DS successor). The touchscreen is smaller on the Lite – 5.5in compared with the larger version’s 6.2in – but the resolution is the same, making for an impressive visual experience, whichever Switch you invest in. Both consoles also include 32GB of internal memory, which you can expand upon with microSDHC or microSDXC cards. The Nintendo Switch Lite is also available in grey, as well as fun pastel colours, such as coral and turquoise.

The third console is the Nintendo Switch OLED, and it is the console that most people should go for in 2024, if they’re looking to buy a Switch machine. It has a larger, brighter screen, double the internal storage, a better kickstand and a new base. It comes in white and neon red/neon blue, as well as more limited-edition colourways. However, it is more expensive than the original Nintendo Switch.

