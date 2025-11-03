The best Nintendo Switch 2 games you need to play right now

Almost half a year on from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, a frantic launch period and months of stock shortages, it’s now easier than ever to get your hands on Nintendo’s shiny new console, and there’s a lot more to play, too. The handheld hybrid is starting to build up a growing library of exclusives, upgraded ports and third-party titles that make full use of its sharper visuals, faster loading times and boosted performance.

While Mario Kart World was the only first-party exclusive launch title made just for the Nintendo Switch 2, games like Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Party Jamboree TV and Pokemon Legends: Z-A have since joined the line-up, giving players plenty of reasons to keep picking up their Joy-Cons.

And there’s plenty more still to come. Metroid Prime 4, Kirby Air Riders and the recently announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition are all on the way. We’re constantly reviewing Nintendo Switch 2 games here at The Independent and have pulled together a list of the ones that everyone needs to play, with more being added as they launch.

How we tested

We've spent hours assessing games on the Switch 2 ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

We’ve spent several hours playing each of the featured titles. Our picks are based not just on how good the games are, but how well they run on the Nintendo Switch 2. That means looking at frame rate, loading times, graphical upgrades and overall performance, especially for games that have been ported or updated for the new console.

We also factored in any new features or content that enhance the experience specifically on Switch 2, such as cross-save support, QR code sharing or Joy-Con functionality. Where games haven’t changed much, we focused on whether they still feel good to play today, and whether this is the best version of the game to play in 2025.

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic, specialising in consumer tech and gaming. He’s been reviewing Nintendo Switch games for years and has been covering Nintendo’s new console since before its release. Jake Brigstock is our gaming correspondent and reviews games across all platforms. Together, we’ve played through the Switch 2’s early library and hand-picked the best titles worth your time right now.

The best Nintendo Switch 2 games of 2025 are: