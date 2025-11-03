The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best Nintendo Switch 2 games you need to play right now
From Mario Kart World to Cyberpunk 2077, these are the best Nintendo Switch 2 games you need to have in your collection
Almost half a year on from the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, a frantic launch period and months of stock shortages, it’s now easier than ever to get your hands on Nintendo’s shiny new console, and there’s a lot more to play, too. The handheld hybrid is starting to build up a growing library of exclusives, upgraded ports and third-party titles that make full use of its sharper visuals, faster loading times and boosted performance.
While Mario Kart World was the only first-party exclusive launch title made just for the Nintendo Switch 2, games like Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Party Jamboree TV and Pokemon Legends: Z-A have since joined the line-up, giving players plenty of reasons to keep picking up their Joy-Cons.
And there’s plenty more still to come. Metroid Prime 4, Kirby Air Riders and the recently announced Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition are all on the way. We’re constantly reviewing Nintendo Switch 2 games here at The Independent and have pulled together a list of the ones that everyone needs to play, with more being added as they launch.
How we tested
We’ve spent several hours playing each of the featured titles. Our picks are based not just on how good the games are, but how well they run on the Nintendo Switch 2. That means looking at frame rate, loading times, graphical upgrades and overall performance, especially for games that have been ported or updated for the new console.
We also factored in any new features or content that enhance the experience specifically on Switch 2, such as cross-save support, QR code sharing or Joy-Con functionality. Where games haven’t changed much, we focused on whether they still feel good to play today, and whether this is the best version of the game to play in 2025.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic, specialising in consumer tech and gaming. He’s been reviewing Nintendo Switch games for years and has been covering Nintendo’s new console since before its release. Jake Brigstock is our gaming correspondent and reviews games across all platforms. Together, we’ve played through the Switch 2’s early library and hand-picked the best titles worth your time right now.
The best Nintendo Switch 2 games of 2025 are:
- Best overall – ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition: £52.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best platformer – ‘Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2’: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best new release – Donkey Kong Bananza: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best narrative game – Split Fiction: £28.45, Amazon.co.uk
1The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Switch 2 Edition
- Best: Overall
- Release date: 5 June 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
- Age rating: 12+
- Why we love it
- Class leading open world
- Fantastic exploration and story
- Superb gameplay
- Take note
- Full game is pricey for eight-year-old game
It might be strange to see an eight-year-old game at the very top of this list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stands the test of time, especially with the Switch 2 Edition. The improvements delivered make the upgrade feel like how the game was always meant to be enjoyed.
It now runs at 4K in docked mode and 1080p in handheld at a very stable 60fps. Gone are the stuttering and frame rate issues in dense sections, and the game now runs smoothly across the board.
Loading times have been drastically reduced, there’s a second save option so players can carry over a previous save and start the game again, and there’s also the Zelda Notes companion app, which has useful features such as navigation. The Switch 2 Edition of Breath of the Wild truly is the definitive way to play one of the greatest games ever made.
2Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Best: Platformer
- Release date: 2 October 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
- Age rating: 7+
- Why we love it
- Brilliant excuse to revisit two of the best platformers ever made
- Fantastic level design
- Superb gravity physics
This might be a big statement, but Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is arguably peak Mario. Full stop.
Two of not just the greatest Mario games, but the very best 3D platformers of all time, have been re-released for the Nintendo Switch 2 to celebrate Mario’s 40th anniversary and the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie. If you missed them on the Nintendo Wii, these two games are essential for anyone with a Nintendo Switch 2.
The level design across both games is second to none with the way the game plays around with gravity in particular a true marvel. The story in the first game is very strong, while the second focuses more particularly on gameplay. Both are absolute must plays either if you’re experiencing them for the first time or have already played through them previously.
3The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch 2 Edition
- Best: Open-world game
- Release date: 5 June 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
- Age rating: 12+
- Why we love it
- Class leading open world
- Brilliant visuals
- Superb characters and story
- Take note
- Breath of the Wild slightly edges it
The Switch 2 Edition upgrades to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are similar to those of Breath of the Wild. It runs at 4K in docked mode and 1080p in handheld at a very stable 60fps.
In addition to the other improvements, such as reduced loading times, a second save option and the Zelda Notes app, included in the app for Tears of the Kingdom specifically, Blueprints made with Ultrahand can be sent to the app and converted into QR codes for other players to use.
Tears of the Kingdom is still a brilliant game and looks as good as it ever has on the Switch 2. For those who haven't played the game or want to dive back in, like with Breath of the Wild, this is the definitive experience.
4Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
- Best: Action RPG
- Release date: 5 June 2025
- Publisher: CD Projekt Red
- Developer: CD Projekt Red
- Age rating: 18+
- Why we love it
- Fantastic open-world RPG
- Brilliant story and great characters
- Best way to play handheld
- Take note
- Some performance issues in Phantom Liberty
Cyberpunk 2077 is brilliant. It has a huge open world, a great story, superb characters, and it’s packed with side missions. However, I’m most impressed with how this game has been adapted for the Switch 2.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been hailed as a “miracle port” by tech experts, and it’s easy to see why. The game runs at 1080p at 30fps consistently in quality mode across both docked and handheld, with performance mode reaching 1080p at 40fps when docked and 720p at 40fps handheld.
There is a little bit of stuttering and performance issues in the Phantom Liberty expansion, but nothing too outrageous. Car and NPC density in the open world has been reduced, but it doesn’t affect the game too much.
The Switch 2 version includes cross-save, so it’s easy to pick up previous saves from other consoles, and the game looks great. The Switch 2 is the perfect way to enjoy this game on the go.
5Donkey Kong Bananza
- Best: New release
- Release date: 17 July 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
- Age rating: 7+
- Why we love it
- Brilliantly goofy story
- Fantastic world design
- Addictive gameplay
- Take note
- Poor camera in tighter areas
It probably says a lot about the state of new Nintendo Switch 2 games that Donkey Kong Bananza is the first completely new release on this list, but let’s park that discussion for now. Donkey Kong Bananza is a great 3D platformer: its story is delightfully goofy, its world design is fantastic, and its gameplay is incredibly addictive.
You can smash almost anything – and we mean pretty much anything – in this world, with rewards waiting to be found everywhere. The game actively encourages you to keep breaking things apart to uncover collectible bananas, coins and hidden areas.
In terms of the game itself, there’s little to fault. That said, a quick word of warning – the camera can struggle to keep up in tighter spaces and might cause a touch of motion sickness. It’s a small shame, given how much the game pushes you to barrel through the environment and often places you in these confined areas.
6Hollow Knight: Silksong Switch 2 Edition
- Best: Indie title and 2D platformer
- Release date: 4 September 2025
- Publisher: Team Cherry
- Developer: Team Cherry
- Age rating: 7+
- Why we love it
- Easy to pick up, hard to master
- Stunning setting
- One of the best soundtracks in gaming
- Take note
- Difficulty might put some people off
One of the most anticipated games of 2025 did not disappoint. Hollow Knight: Silksong is a 2D indie platformer that puts you in control of Hornet as she journeys through the kingdom of Pharloom, climbing toward its peak to uncover why she was captured and what lies behind the curse that hangs over the land.
It’s easy to pick up but difficult to master. You’ll die more times than you can count, yet each failure teaches you something new and pushes you to adapt. Some sections demand near-perfect precision, but overcoming them feels immensely satisfying.
Pharloom itself is breathtaking, filled with atmosphere and detail, and the soundtrack is one of the most hauntingly beautiful you’ll hear in any game. The difficulty may put some players off, but for those willing to persevere, Silksong is a truly special experience.
7Super Mario Party Jamboree - Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Best: Party game
- Release date: 24 July 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
- Age rating: 7+
- Why we love it
- Best party game
- Utilises new Switch 2 features
- Countless hours of fun to be had
- Take note
- Navigation can be confusing
If you’re after a party game to play with friends or family, look no further than the snappily titled Super Mario Party Jamboree – Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV. The original Switch release was fantastic, and the addition of mouse, camera and microphone-controlled minigames takes it a step further.
There’s the classic Mario Party Jamboree mode for those who want the original experience, but if you’re after a standard Mario Party session that makes use of the Switch 2’s new features, you’ll find it in Jamboree TV. This version introduces fresh modes that play out like a chaotic game show, complete with on-screen antics and audience energy.
It can be a little confusing to figure out where everything is at first, but once you do, you’ll have a brilliant time. The new minigames and features make an already great party game even better, and a proper crowd-pleaser on the Switch 2.
8Pokemon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 Edition
- Best: Pokemon game on Switch 2
- Release date: 16 October 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Game Freak
- Age rating: 7+
- Why we love it
- Best Pokemon game on Switch 2
- Brilliant new battle system
- Journeys unique to individual players
- Take note
- Not the best looking game out there
There’s nothing quite like starting up a new Pokemon game, choosing your starter and setting off on a grand adventure, catching ’em all, training your squad and battling your way to become the very best (like no one ever was). That familiar thrill is here in full force with Pokemon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 Edition.
This time around, there’s a new active battle system, and the game takes place entirely within Lumiose City – the heart of the Kalos region first introduced in Pokémon X & Y. Don’t be put off by the single setting, though. Lumiose feels expansive, detailed and packed with things to see and do.
Visually, it’s not quite as polished as you might expect from a Switch 2 release, and the absence of voice acting stands out in places. Still, Z-A is fantastic fun, offering plenty to keep Pokemon fans hooked long after the credits roll.
9Mario Kart World
- Best: Kart racing game
- Release date: 5 June 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
- Age rating: 3+
- Why we love it
- Sprawling scale and beautiful vistas
- Mario Kart has never felt more alive
- Chaotic 24-player matches are really fun
- Loads of new mechanics to master
- Take note
- Some might hate the open-world and intermissions between tracks
Mario Kart World is the biggest, most ambitious reinvention of Nintendo’s biggest racing series ever. Built to showcase the power of the Switch 2, it trades the menu-based track lists of old for a connected world you can actually drive through. Each cup feels like a road trip, with courses now stitched together by sweeping motorways, bustling cities and themed landscapes. Free Roam mode lets you explore these spaces at your own pace, uncovering secrets, shortcuts and minigame-style missions, while Knockout Tour delivers 24-player chaos that’s easily one of the most exciting online additions since the series began.
The game looks incredible, with dynamic weather, day-night transitions and a huge character lineup that includes everything from the Moo Moo Meadows Cow to Wiggler. Tracks are stuffed with visual detail and clever design, from the vertical grind rails of Great ? Block Ruins to the shipwreck of Wario’s Galleon. Each Grand Prix feels colossal, and there’s a refreshing sense of momentum as you barrel through one world into the next, like you’re in a racing Super Mario Bros. game.
That said, the new open-world format isn’t for everyone. In Grand Prix mode, you’re often forced to drive lengthy stretches between tracks, and once you finally reach them, you’re usually only given a single lap before being moved along again. The intermission driving can feel slow, and the truncated courses don’t always leave enough room to master the shortcuts.
10Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake
- Best: JRPGs
- Release date: 30 October 2025
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: ARTDINK & Square Enix (Team Asano)
- Age rating: 12+
- Why we love it
- Two classic games remade for modern audiences
- Brilliant quality of life improvements
- Has that soul lost in so many modern games
- Take note
- Story can lead you to lean on imagination
Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake fantastically recaptures the magic of the originals while offering quality of life improvements you'd expect from a more modern title. The two games are classic JRPGs (Japanese role-playing games) and their charm has been brought to modern audiences.
Developers wanted to keep everything that made them special while bringing them up-to-date in line with modern expectations using Square Enix's renowned HD 2D style and that has been done fantastically. Quality of life improvements including improved UI (user interface), the ability to mark objectives and speed up battles.
There are some elements of the story that leave it upon you to fill in the blanks but Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is a fantastic package with the secret ingredient that feels as though it's lacking in so many modern games – and that's soul.
11Survival Kids
- Best: Kids game
- Release date: 5 June 2025
- Publisher: Konami
- Developer: Konami
- Age rating: 3+
- Why we love it
- Accessible and easy to pick up
- Easy breezy
- Take note
- Quite simplistic
- Overly repetitive
- Older kids may get bored
Built around short, repeatable island missions, Survival Kids is a charming co-op survival-lite game that’s easy to pick up and surprisingly moreish. You play as a group of kids stranded on a tropical island, gathering resources, solving simple puzzles and rebuilding your raft to escape – only for a giant turtle (sorry, whurtle) to shipwreck you all over again. It’s accessible and designed with younger players in mind.
Each island is bright and breezy, with vibrant (though questionable) graphics, a playful soundtrack and just enough variety to keep the game from feeling stale. You gather wood, cook food, craft bridges or ropes, and figure out the best way to move bulky items from one end of the island to the other. Mistakes aren’t really a thing here, and the structure encourages replaying levels to earn all six stars through both speed and exploration. With local two-player support and GameShare options to boot, it’s not a difficult game for a co-op, and it’s fairly relaxing.
That said, the kids do kind of talk like they just walked out of a CBeebies cartoon, and the rinse-and-repeat format starts to wear thin after a few islands, especially in solo play. The stamina system slows things down without adding much challenge, and the need to re-collect tools and blueprints each time feels like artificial padding. It’s clearly designed with younger players in mind, and the pacing and repetition might test older kids’ patience. Still, if you’re looking for something low-pressure and easy, Survival Kids is cute and accessible.
12Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- Best: Tutorial
- Release date: 5 June 2025
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer : Nintendo
- Age rating: 3+
- Why we love it
- The Super Mario Bros. demo is nice
- Take note
- Boring
- Dull graphics
- Should've been free
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is basically an interactive showcase of the console’s hardware and accessories, with themed zones based on the Joy-Cons, Pro controller and motherboard. You run around collecting stamps, trying minigames and completing tech demos that highlight features like the HD rumble and mouse support. The standout is a 4K version of Super Mario Bros. World 1-1, which looks stunning and plays like a love letter to Nintendo’s legacy.
That said, much of the experience is, frankly, boring. The stamp rally gets repetitive fast, the quizzes are dull and some medals are locked behind accessories you might not own (unless you enter cheat codes, which only unlock partial rewards). The visuals are flat, and it feels more like a digital manual than a true game. For something that costs the best part of a tenner, it’s a tough sell. It’s not essential, and it probably should’ve been a free demo like Astro’s Playroom or Wii Sports (both significantly more fun than Welcome Tour).
13Split Fiction
- Best: Narrative game
- Release date: 5 June 2025
- Publisher: EA
- Developer: Hazelight Studios
- Age rating: 16+
- Why we love it
- Fantastic story
- Brilliant co-op gameplay
- One of the best endings to a modern game
- Take note
- Individual Joy-Cons cannot be used
- Graphics could be sharper
Split Fiction is a fantastic co-op game set in two very different worlds of fantasy and sci-fi. It tells the story of two unpublished writers, Mio and Zoe.
They’re different in pretty much every way, but both have been invited to try out an early test of a machine where their stories can be simulated and lived within. As it turns out, the company is actually using the writers to steal their brilliant ideas, and players have to play through their stories to survive.
The Switch 2 version of this is not the best platform to play it on, however. I found that the graphics look a little rough around the edges. A glaring miss from the developers is that individual Joy-Cons cannot be used, which seems like a bit of an own goal given this is a game that can only be played in co-op. But Split Fiction is still brilliant in its own right, and if this is the only way players can play it, it’s still very much worth it.
What are the best Nintendo Switch 2 games?
Almost six months after launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 has continued adding games to its library. The line-up still leans heavily on enhanced ports and upgraded re-releases, but there’s now a healthy mix of new titles and updated favourites that show off what the console can do. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom both benefit from smoother 60fps performance, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to impress as a technical achievement and Mario Kart World remains the standout first-party exclusive.
Outside of that, Donkey Kong Bananza, Super Mario Party Jamboree TV and Pokémon Legends: Z-A have helped build out the line-up, giving players a few more reasons to game on their new console. There’s still plenty of room for more big releases, but what’s here already feels like a strong foundation. Kirby Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4 should help with that.
