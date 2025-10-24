The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best handheld games consoles in 2025, tried and tested
From the Nintendo Switch 2 to the latest handheld gaming PCs, here’s how to keep playing on the go
- 1Nintendo Switch 2Read review£3952Steam DeckRead review£349
- 3Asus Rog Ally Read review£7994MSI Claw 8 AI+Read review£899
- 5Lenovo Legion GoRead review£699
Twenty years ago, the list of the best handheld consoles was a list of approximately two. Nintendo was riding high with the record-breaking launch of the Nintendo DS, while the less popular but more powerful PlayStation Portable was the platform of choice for anyone averse to primary colours and paying off virtual mortgages in Animal Crossing.
Nintendo still dominates when it comes to gaming on the go, with the phenomenally popular Switch and Switch 2 capable of transforming from a home console to a portable one, but fresh competition arrived with the launch of the Steam Deck in 2022. One of a new wave of handheld gaming PCs, it unshackled your Steam library from the desktop to let you play anywhere (so long as you’re no more than a few hours away from the nearest plug socket).
Today, industry giants like Asus, Lenovo and MSI are fighting to outperform the competition with sharper displays, more powerful processors, lower prices and longer-lasting batteries. The old gaming kingpins are getting involved again too. Xbox recently launched the bizarrely named ROG Xbox Ally X, while Sony offers limited remote play with the PlayStation Portal.
With more options arriving every month – from traditional consoles like the Switch 2 to portable Windows devices – I’ve been putting the top contenders through their paces to find out which are worth recommending.
How I tested
I tested each handheld as my primary portable console for several weeks, playing on the sofa, in bed, on trains and on planes. Each of the consoles tested are more than capable when it comes to gaming performance, so the focus is less on raw power than it is real world practicality, from ergonomics and display quality to battery life and usability.
The Switch 2 is the odd one out of the bunch, as the only traditional first-party handheld console here. That means you get exclusive first-party Nintendo games playable nowhere else, which is enough of a value proposition that it sails to the top of my recommendations.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The Independent employs knowledgeable technology journalists to test the latest products and bring you impartial, honest reviews and recommendations. Steve Hogarty is an award-winning writer and former editor of PC Zone with more than 20 years’ experience reviewing the latest games and technology. As IndyBest’s tech critic, he’s spent hundreds of hours testing the latest handheld gaming hardware.
The best handheld gaming consoles for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99, Argos.co.uk
- Best handheld gaming PC – Steam Deck: £349, Steampowered.com
- Best Windows handheld – Asus Rog Ally: £798.97, Currys.co.uk
- Best for performance – MSI Claw 8 AI+: £899, Currys.co.uk
- Best for display – Lenovo Legion Go: £699.99, Amazon.co.uk
1Nintendo Switch 2
- Best: Overall
- Processor: Nvidia Tegra
- GPU: Nvidia Tegra
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- OS: Custom
- Display: 7.9in, 1920 x 1080
- Weight: 534g
- Why we love it
- Great new display
- Performance upgrades
- 4K TV output
- Take note
- Not as versatile as a handheld gaming PC
The Switch 2 takes the revolutionary hybrid formula of the original and gives it the comprehensive hardware upgrade fans have been crying out for. The new Nvidia Tegra chip not only allows for better graphics, but games load faster, run smoother and look sharper on the new 8in OLED display, which is not only larger but significantly brighter and more vibrant. The redesigned Joy-Con controllers now attach magnetically with a satisfying clack, and they feel more ergonomic in the hands.
While it can’t compete with the raw muscle of a high-end handheld PC like the Asus ROG Ally, it doesn’t need to. The Switch 2’s value lies in its library of first-party exclusives like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, as well as a heaving back catalogue of original Switch titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
2Steam Deck
- Best: Handheld gaming PC overall
- Processor: AMD Aerith
- GPU: AMD RNDA 2 8 CU
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 65GB, 256GB, 512GB
- OS: SteamOS
- Display: 7in, 1280 x 800p
- Weight: 673g
- Why we love it
- Slick user interface
- Take note
- Battery life dwindles with demanding games
The Steam Deck kickstarted the latest trend for handheld gaming PCs, cramming all of the power and performance of a mid-range gaming PC into a handheld you can throw in a backpack, enabling you to play your library of Steam games anywhere you please.
Boldly, the Steam Deck sacks off Windows entirely in favour of its own Linux-based SteamOS. The fully customised, open-source platform means the Steam Deck feels more like a coherent gaming console than its Windows-based rivals. Driver issues have largely been ironed out, too, meaning fewer compatibility issues with your Steam library of games, while it’s still possible to quickly mod the device yourself to run emulators or any other software you want.
Limited battery life is a stumbling block for anyone who plans on taking the device on a long-haul flight but, in most cases, the requirement to plug the handheld in every few hours is inconvenient rather than a deal-breaker. The Steam Deck OLED (from £479, Steampowered.com) remedies battery life somewhat, while offering a huge upgrade to the quality of the display.
3Asus Rog Ally
- Best: Windows handheld gaming PC
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1
- GPU: AMD RDNA 3
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 512GB
- OS: Windows 11
- Display: 7in, 1920 x 1080p
- Weight: 608g
- Why we love it
- Relatively lightweight and portable
- Great display
- Take note
- Poor battery life
This was one of the first major rivals to take on the Steam Deck, and it remains a great choice for those who want a more premium, high-performance Windows handheld. It’s lighter and more compact than both the Steam Deck and the MSI Claw, making it more comfortable to hold for long sessions, and its 120Hz display with variable refresh rate delivers incredibly smooth gameplay.
Powered by AMD’s impressive Z1 Extreme chip, the Rog Ally is a powerful performer that can handle demanding games with ease. While battery life is poor – a common theme in handheld gaming PCs – it strikes a good balance between portability, power and screen quality. As a Windows device, it’s not as slick to use as the Steam Deck or Switch 2, but for those who want to play their games from any launcher – whether it’s Steam, Xbox Game Pass or the Epic Games Store – the Rog Ally is a superb handheld.
4MSI Claw 8 AI+
- Best: Handheld gaming PC for performance
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
- GPU: Intel Arc 140V
- RAM: 32GB
- Storage: 1TB
- OS: Windows 11
- Display: 8in, 1920 x 1200p
- Weight: 795g
- Why we love it
- Chart-topping performance
- Great battery life
- Take note
- Expensive
MSI’s handheld PC is a performance powerhouse. At its heart is a new Intel Lunar Lake processor, which, during testing, could handily hit a consistent 30fps with graphics sliders turned up on releases such as Horizon: Forbidden West. With an enormous 80Wh battery, it’s one of the longest-lasting Windows handhelds on the market. The MSI Claw outperforms the Steam Deck OLED when it comes to visually demanding, triple AAA titles, but Valve’s console is the more power-efficient with mid-range and indie games.
Unlike the Steam Deck, which runs on Linux, this is a Windows device. That means you have to contend with a clunky desktop interface designed for a mouse and keyboard – a world apart from the seamless, cohesive experience of SteamOS or the Nintendo Switch 2. The build quality doesn’t live up to the price tag, and it could really benefit from a trackpad, but the MSI Claw 8 AI+ impresses when it comes to offering uncompromised visual fidelity on the go.
5Lenovo Legion Go
- Best: Handheld gaming PC for display
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1
- GPU: AMD RDNA 3
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 1TB
- OS: Windows 11
- Display: 8.8in, 2560 x 1600p
- Weight: 854g
- Why we love it
- Luscious hi-res screen
- Detachable controllers
- Take note
- Bulky
- Specs can’t keep up with display
This is an absolute unit, designed around a glorious, 8.8in QHD+ display, which is not only the biggest screen on any mainstream handheld but also boasts a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Games look incredible, though more visually demanding titles really struggle to take advantage of the handheld’s high resolution.
The Legion Go’s other killer feature is its detachable, Nintendo Switch-style controllers. This feature enables you to prop up the main screen on a table (using its built-in kickstand) to play more comfortably. The right-hand controller can even be used as a mouse for navigating menus, or playing first-person shooters and strategy games. It’s a bulky device and its battery life is average at best, but for those who want a versatile, big-screen handheld, the Legion Go is a compelling choice.
What to look out for in a handheld gaming PC
The Nintendo Switch 2 stands alone as the only traditional handheld here. If you’re in the market for a portable Windows or Linux gaming console, here are the features you should be paying attention to.
- Gaming performance: I pushed each handheld to its limits, with a library of graphically demanding AAA titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as a range of less-strenuous indie games. I tested performance at different power settings to find the sweet spot between smooth frame rates and manageable battery life.
- Display quality: I assessed colour vibrancy, contrast and peak brightness, especially when comparing OLED and LCD panels. I also tested for motion clarity and responsiveness, noting how well features such as variable refresh rate contributed to a smoother gaming experience.
- Ergonomics and controls: To test comfort, I spent hours in long gaming sessions to assess the ergonomics of the grips, the quality and feel of the thumbsticks and buttons, and the overall weight and balance of the device.
- Software and usability: Often an afterthought, the software experience can make or break a handheld gaming PC. I compared the slick, console-like simplicity of Valve’s SteamOS against the often-clunky but more versatile experience of running Windows 11 on a small touchscreen.
- Battery life: No handheld gaming PC score well here, but some fare better than others. I timed how long each device lasted when playing visually demanding AAA games at a high-performance setting versus lighter, 2D indie games at a lower brightness.
What is the best handheld games console?
For most people, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the only serious consideration here. If you’re not sure what you’re doing but you know you want a handheld gaming console that’s got Mario on it, there’s really no other choice.
While a similar shape, handheld gaming PCs are a category unto themselves, running on open software that gives you the versatility to install whatever you like, from games and web browsers to classic console emulators. Powerful Windows rivals such as the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and Asus Rog Ally may win on raw performance benchmarks, but the Steam Deck remains the most complete handheld gaming PC you can buy, while undercutting every rival on price.
