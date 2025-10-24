Twenty years ago, the list of the best handheld consoles was a list of approximately two. Nintendo was riding high with the record-breaking launch of the Nintendo DS, while the less popular but more powerful PlayStation Portable was the platform of choice for anyone averse to primary colours and paying off virtual mortgages in Animal Crossing.

Nintendo still dominates when it comes to gaming on the go, with the phenomenally popular Switch and Switch 2 capable of transforming from a home console to a portable one, but fresh competition arrived with the launch of the Steam Deck in 2022. One of a new wave of handheld gaming PCs, it unshackled your Steam library from the desktop to let you play anywhere (so long as you’re no more than a few hours away from the nearest plug socket).

Today, industry giants like Asus, Lenovo and MSI are fighting to outperform the competition with sharper displays, more powerful processors, lower prices and longer-lasting batteries. The old gaming kingpins are getting involved again too. Xbox recently launched the bizarrely named ROG Xbox Ally X, while Sony offers limited remote play with the PlayStation Portal.

With more options arriving every month – from traditional consoles like the Switch 2 to portable Windows devices – I’ve been putting the top contenders through their paces to find out which are worth recommending.

How I tested

I’ve tested a range of handheld gaming devices, including the Steam Deck and MSI Claw 8 AI+ ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

I tested each handheld as my primary portable console for several weeks, playing on the sofa, in bed, on trains and on planes. Each of the consoles tested are more than capable when it comes to gaming performance, so the focus is less on raw power than it is real world practicality, from ergonomics and display quality to battery life and usability.

The Switch 2 is the odd one out of the bunch, as the only traditional first-party handheld console here. That means you get exclusive first-party Nintendo games playable nowhere else, which is enough of a value proposition that it sails to the top of my recommendations.

The Independent employs knowledgeable technology journalists to test the latest products and bring you impartial, honest reviews and recommendations. Steve Hogarty is an award-winning writer and former editor of PC Zone with more than 20 years’ experience reviewing the latest games and technology. As IndyBest’s tech critic, he’s spent hundreds of hours testing the latest handheld gaming hardware.

The best handheld gaming consoles for 2025 are: