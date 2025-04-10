We’re expecting more retailers to restock the standalone console as well as Mario Kart World bundles ( The Independent )

The successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week, but pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been selling out fast. Retailers are routinely dropping fresh stock, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to secure one. Right now you can find the console in stock at EE and Argos.

While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store opened on 8 April, it’s the third-party retailers who are delivering most of the pre-orders. We’ve spotted the console in stock at Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV, Game, the EE Store and John Lewis & Partners.

If you’re in the US however, you’re out of luck. Nintendo has delayed pre-orders in the US because of Trump’s tariffs. Previously scheduled to go live with pre-orders on Tuesday, Nintendo said it would “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, prompting speculation that the console’s US price could increase before it launches in June.

If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.