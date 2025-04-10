The successor to Nintendo’s flagship console was finally revealed last week, but pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been selling out fast. Retailers are routinely dropping fresh stock, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to secure one. Right now you can find the console in stock at EE and Argos.
While official pre-orders on the My Nintendo Store opened on 8 April, it’s the third-party retailers who are delivering most of the pre-orders. We’ve spotted the console in stock at Very, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys, HMV, Game, the EE Store and John Lewis & Partners.
If you’re in the US however, you’re out of luck. Nintendo has delayed pre-orders in the US because of Trump’s tariffs. Previously scheduled to go live with pre-orders on Tuesday, Nintendo said it would “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions”, prompting speculation that the console’s US price could increase before it launches in June.
If you’re hoping to secure a Switch 2 ahead of launch day, we’re tracking all the latest updates and live pre-order drops from all the major retailers. Keep checking back for real-time updates as pre-orders roll out.
HMV had a short Switch 2 restock earlier this morning
Big thanks to all the readers who tweeted (is that still the correct word?) me this morning to let me know that the Nintendo Switch 2 was in stock at HMV.
Sadly, it was a short-lived restock, and the console seems to have disappeared as quickly as it landed.
Thankfully, you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from both EE and Argos.
Mario Kart World bundle sold out at Argos
Pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle have now sold out at Argos. But don’t fret, the standalone console is still available for the time being.
You can also grab the Mario Kart World bundle at EE while stock lasts.
Switch 2 selling out fast at Argos
You’ll need to act quickly if you want to grab the Nintendo Switch 2 at Argos.
Availability of the Mario Kart World bundle is dwindling – it’s no longer available for delivery to our London postcode – though the standalone console seems to be holding up for the time being.
Switch 2 in stock at Argos
Argos has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2.
You can pre-order the standalone console for £395.99, or bundle it with Mario Kart World for £429.99.
Is the Pro controller worth it?
Tempted by the Switch 2 + Pro controller bundle restock at EE? Well you should be.
Nintendo’s upgraded pad is a big step up from the original pro controller, adding customisable buttons on the grip, much improved analogue sticks, a 3.5mm audio jack and HD rumble effects. Even the face buttons feel more premium and less “spongy” than the original pad.
You’ll really notice the new rumble effects when powersliding in Mario Kart World and chucking rocks around in Donkey Kong Bananza, where the pro controller delivers detailed and tactile feedback as you play.
The pro controller costs £74.99 when you pre-order at Very.
Switch 2 accessories at Very
We’re still waiting on Very to restock the Nintendo Switch 2 console, but in the meantime the retailer has plenty of accessories available to pre-order, including the new camera.
Nintendo Switch 2 camera: £49.99, Very.co.uk
In my hands-on time with the Switch 2, the camera was used to great effect in the new version of Super Mario Party Jamboree. Up to four players can appear as themselves inside the game world, popping out of warp pipes and balancing Goombas on their heads by physically moving around.
Elsewhere, the camera is used to display your face when sharing your screen over Game Chat, effectively letting you FaceTime your friends by pressing the new C Button on every Switch 2 controller.
Pre-orders are open at EE
EE’s comprehensive Switch 2 restock includes the base console without any accessories or games, making it the cheapest way to get your hands on Nintendo’s new system.
Here are some highlights from the EE store. Take your pick.
EE has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2
Here’s your first drop of the day! EE is now taking pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. The bundle costs £429.99.
Here's a full Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order debrief
It’s been a busy few days for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, with several major UK retailers going live – though some were far more generous than others.
Argos had the biggest restock so far. Consoles went live on Tuesday at 10am and remained available for nearly eight hours, finally selling out at around 6pm. It was easily the most accessible drop to date, giving fans a decent window to get their orders in. Smyths Toys also had a decent showing earlier in the week, with its Monday restock lasting for around three hours – another relatively stress-free opportunity for anyone quick enough to catch it.
Very has been fairly consistent, with consoles coming in and out of stock across multiple days. Yesterday’s drop was one of its longest yet, with bundles remaining available for hours. The catch? It wasn’t cheap. Only expensive bundles were listed, jam-packed with Nintendo’s new accessories and games like Donkey Kong Bananza, pushing prices to £500 or more.
Amazon finally went live at 4pm on Tuesday, but it was a quick one – consoles sold out in under 30 minutes. EE opened orders earlier that same day at 10am, but they were gone in just 10 minutes. John Lewis launched its restock at around 4pm on Monday and also sold out quickly, with consoles disappearing after just 15 minutes.
Currys remains the outlier, only accepting in-store pre-orders, which makes it much harder to track availability.
I’ll keep checking throughout the day and will post any updates as soon as something goes live.
Nintendo Switch 2 UK release date
While you can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 now, the console itself won’t be released until 5 June – so there’s still a bit of a wait ahead.
Many fans in the UK will be getting their first look at the console starting tomorrow, with the Switch 2 set to appear at The ExCeL exhibition centre in London for Nintendo’s Experience hands-on days, taking place between 11 April and 13 April.
Sadly, if you didn’t manage to grab tickets when Nintendo opened up the lottery in February, there won’t be any available on the door.