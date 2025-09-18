The Summer I Turned Pretty film announced following dramatic season 3 finale – here’s what to know

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three wrapped up last night with a dramatic finale in Paris. But Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah’s storyline isn’t over yet – with Amazon confirming just hours after the episode dropped that a movie is officially in the works.

The announcement was made at the series finale’s red carpet celebrations and, while the plot remains under wraps, we do know that the film will be written by Jenny Han, who penned the beloved books that the series is based on.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” Han said.

The series has won itself a loyal fanbase thanks to tackling themes like coming-of-age and first heartbreak. Closely aligned with the books, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly (Lola Tung) and her childhood family friends, brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). The trio grew up spending every summer at the beach house in Cousins Beach, where Belly has harboured a crush on Conrad. But as she grows up, romance brews with the other brother, Jeremiah.

Over the course of three seasons, tension mounts as the love triangle intensifies. The third and final series consisted of 11 one hour-long episodes and was met with both praise and disappointment, with some important scenes from the third book left out of the adaptation.

So, could the movie make amends? Here’s everything you need to know – plus where to stream every episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Where to watch ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ in the UK

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to stream all three series of The Summer I Turned Pretty. It costs £9.99 per month, but if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last year, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which comes with a whole range of other Amazon Prime benefits.

What is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 about?

Without giving away too much, Prime Video’s official synopsis for the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty says: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

Spanning Belly’s final year of college and time studying abroad in Europe, the series sees her make some of the toughest decisions yet, choosing between family, love and self-fulfilment.

What will ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ movie be about?

After the climactic end of season three, fans are hoping there won’t be too long to wait until the story is picked up again in the movie. The exact plot and casting are yet to be announced, but with the third series deviating from the book, the film might still use the novel as its source material. Spoilers ahead, but this means that we could see Belly and Conrad tie the knot. TikTok is full of speculation – including potential romance between Belly’s older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and her best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer). With just the writer and co-writer (Sarah Kucserka) confirmed so far, the film likely won’t drop for at least another year – watch this space.

Invest your heart in other swoon-worthy dramas and fantasies with our pick of the best romance books