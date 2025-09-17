Where to watch Alien: Earth episode 7 in the UK
The penultimate episode of the hit new Alien series is available to watch online now
The countdown to the Alien: Earth finale has begun. Since debuting in August, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi horror series gives us our closest, bloodiest look yet at the origins of the iconic xenomorph. With the penultimate seventh episode now streaming on Disney+, you have just one week to get caught up before the conclusion airs.
For those who haven’t yet braved a trip to the year 2120, the first TV series in the legendary Alien franchise takes place on a remote research island, right here on Earth. The story centres on Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler), a ‘hybrid’ android with a human consciousness, created by the Prodigy corporation. When an extraterrestrial vessel crashes nearby, Wendy and a team of soldiers go looking for survivors. It’s hardly a spoiler to say that they find more than they bargained for (ie, a great big spooky alien).
Written by Noah Hawley (Fargo) and executive produced by Ridley Scott himself, the series has been a critical hit, praised for its tense atmosphere and stunning visuals. As well as Sydney Chandler as the lead android, the cast features Alex Lawther (The End of the F*ing World), Kit Young, and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian).
Whether you’re rewatching to piece together all the clues or diving in for the first time, here’s how to stream every episode of Alien: Earth before the finale.
When is Alien: Earth episode 7 released?
Alien: Earth premiered on Hulu and FX in the US on 12 August, and on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland one day later, 13 August, owing to the time difference. The rest of the episodes drop weekly, in the small hours of Wednesday morning, with the finale arriving on 24 September. The latest episode, ‘Emergence’, arrived in the UK today, 17 September, on Disney+.
- Episode 1 – ‘Neverland’ – 13 August 2025
- Episode 2 – ‘Mr October’ – 13 August 2025
- Episode 3 – ‘Metamorphosis’ – 20 August 2025
- Episode 4 – ‘Observation’ – 27 August 2025
- Episode 5 – ‘In Space, No One...’ – 3 September 2025
- Episode 6 – ‘The Fly’ – 10 September 2025
- Episode 7 – ‘Emergence’ – 17 September 2025
- Episode 8 – ‘The Real Monsters’ – 24 September 2025
How to sign up for Disney+
Disney+ is a paid subscription and costs £4.99 per month. Unlike Amazon and some other streaming services, there isn’t a free trial, which means you need to commit to one month of the service, but it’s worth keeping in mind that you can cancel your subscription at any time. That said, you might not want to. Disney+ is home to some of the most talked-about shows at the moment, such as The Bear and Star Wars series, Andor. There’s also a host of family favourites, such as The Simpsons and animated Disney films from Frozen to Encanto.
