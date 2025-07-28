Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s been nearly three years since Apple TV+ first snapped up the rights to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan’s next series. Apple TV+ kept things under wraps until last week, when the streaming service finally gave fans their first look at Gilligan’s upcoming show.

Titled Pluribus – the Latin word for “many” – the series stars Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn, who was nominated twice for an Emmy for her portrayal on the Breaking Bad sequel, alongside Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete), Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

Details are scant, but Apple TV+ describes Pluribus as “a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness”. Here’s everything you need to know about Pluribus.

‘Pluribus’ release date: When does it come out?

The first two episodes of Pluribus will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, 7 November 2025, with each new episode after that dropping every Friday until 26 December. Apple TV+ says that there are nine episodes in Pluribus’ first-season run. The streaming service ordered two seasons in 2022, so we’ll definitely be getting another helping.

What is ‘Pluribus’ about?

Besides the short logline released by Apple TV+, we know a little bit more about the series from interviews with Vince Gilligan. In 2022, Deadline compared it to The Twilight Zone and stated that it was set in our world and would explore human nature in unexpected ways. The trade publication added that it was “thought-provoking but not a morality tale”.

In 2023, Gilligan told Variety that, like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, it takes place in Albuquerque, albeit a very different Albuquerque. “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different,” Gilligan said. “And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

It’s not hard science fiction either. “I would call it mild science fiction. It does have a sci-fi element to it at its core, and there’s no crime, and no methamphetamine,” he said. “It’s going to be fun and different. I have no prediction as to how folks will react to it – whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between, but I know it’s a story that interests me, and Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on Saul.”

Given that several networks and platforms were chasing the rights to Pluribus, it could live up to the heights of Breaking Bad.

How to subscribe to Apple TV+

Pluribus is an Apple TV+ original, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch it when it premieres later this year.

Apple TV+ costs £8.99 per month. But if you’re not already subscribed, you can try out the streaming service with a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is home to fan favourite shows like Ted Lasso, Silo, The Morning Show and more.

