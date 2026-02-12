The streaming wars just went nuclear with Sky’s new £24 “super-bundle”

If your monthly bank statement is a mess of £5.99 direct debits to various streaming services, Sky might have the intervention you need. The broadcaster launched what it’s calling a “world-first” subscription, bringing Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu together under one roof. And the price is turning heads.

Starting from March, new customers signing up for the Sky Ultimate TV package will get access to all four streaming giants, plus Sky’s own library of channels, for £24 a month. Signing up to each of these services individually would set you back upwards of £45 per month, making the package one of the biggest savings in streaming we’ve seen in years.

What’s included with Sky Ultimate TV?

The new bundle is designed to address two very modern headaches: creeping subscription costs and confusion over which app hosts the show you were last watching. Under the new deal, Sky Ultimate TV includes:

Sky TV: All the usual channels, plus Sky Originals.

All the usual channels, plus Sky Originals. Netflix: The standard tier we’re all used to.

The standard tier we’re all used to. Disney+: Home to The Bear, Marvel, Star Wars and Moana 2.

Home to The Bear, Marvel, Star Wars and Moana 2. HBO Max: Launching in the UK on 26 March, bringing Succession, The White Lotus, and One Battle After Another.

Launching in the UK on 26 March, bringing Succession, The White Lotus, and One Battle After Another. Hayu: Included from July, it’s the reality TV hub for Below Deck and Real Housewives fans.

There’s a catch, naturally. The Disney+ and HBO Max subscriptions are for the cheaper tiers with ad breaks. If you’re allergic to commercials, you have the option to pay extra to upgrade to the ad-free versions while keeping the bundle savings. Still, for many viewers looking to trim their household bills and keep things simple, a few ads might be a reasonable trade-off for the savings on offer.

There’s a software update too. The Sky Glass television and Sky Stream already do their best to blend content from different streaming apps, but it hasn’t always been seamless. With this update, Sky says that shows from all four apps will sit side-by-side in your top picks rail, and the “continue watching” rail will finally work across all of them. This means you can jump back into Stranger Things on Netflix or Real Housewives on Hayu straight from the Sky home screen, without having to dive in and out of separate apps.

open image in gallery Oscar nominated One Battle After Another will be available to stream on Sky when HBO Max launches next month ( Warner )

What about existing customers?

If you’re already a Sky customer and you’re eligible (that is, if you’ve got Sky Stream, Sky Glass Ultimate TV or Sky Q) you’ll see some or all of these apps rolled into your existing subscription for no extra cost. If you already subscribe to Disney+ separately, you don't have to cancel your account and lose your watch history. Sky can migrate your existing Disney+ profile to your Sky bill, essentially stopping your direct payment to Disney and saving you the £5.99 monthly fee.

Whether you’re a new or existing customer, you won't get everything on day one. The rollout begins in March with the arrival of Disney+. HBO Max follows on 26 March when the service officially launches in the UK. Hayu will join the party fully in July, though a selection of its reality shows will be available from March.

For those who prefer strings-free viewing, Sky’s sister service Now is also getting a boost. The Now Entertainment membership (from £5.99 per month, Nowtv.com) will soon include HBO Max (with ads) at no extra cost, meaning cord-cutters can still get their fix of premium US drama without being tied to a contract.

We’re conditioned to seeing streaming prices only going one way, so Sky’s new package comes as a pleasant surprise.

By bundling the biggest players in the game for £24 per month, the broadcaster makes a compelling offer that simplifies the increasingly messy and expensive reality of watching telly in 2026. If you were planning to subscribe to even two of these streaming platforms, the package is as good a deal as you’ll find.

Want more viewing? These are the best streaming services in 2026