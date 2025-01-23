Samsung just teased the Galaxy S25 Edge – here’s what we know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In true Samsung fashion, the tech giant ended its Galaxy Unpacked event last night with “one more thing”. After unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, it teased a (not so) surprising addition to the line-up – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the brand’s first S-series slim-line phone. While we couldn’t get up close and personal with the device – it was literally behind ropes, as if it were the Mona Lisa – we managed to glean a few details about the all-new smartphone.

At this stage, we don’t know the phone’s specs, release date or price but, based on rumours and a brief look at mock-ups of the S25 Edge by The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan at Galaxy Unpacked, we can piece together some early insights.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What do we know for sure?

open image in gallery A mock-up of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge next to thicker phones to illustrate its size ( Hayleigh Chamberlain, )

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is very slim indeed. Photos shared with The Independent by Hayleigh Chamberlain, who braved the crowds at the S25 Edge’s viewing deck, clearly show its slender profile next to the thicker mock-ups, which we believe represent the S25 and S25 Ultra.

open image in gallery The phone features the same pin-hole camera as the rest of the S25 line-up, and a near edge-to-edge display ( Hayleigh Chamberlain )

Like the rest of the S25 line-up, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a small pin-hole front-facing camera, alongside a dual-lens camera system on the rear. The phone also appears to sport a near edge-to-edge display, adding to its sleek design.

open image in gallery There's a dual camera set-up on the rear of the phone ( Hayleigh Chamberlain )

In the video at the end of Unpacked, Samsung also teased what appeared to be a new heat management system within the phone. This could help the S25 Edge maintain its svelte size while still housing the same processors found in the S25 – at least, that’s what we’re hoping for.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date and price

While Samsung didn’t reveal the Edge’s release date or price – or, well, anything really – the rumours are already starting to swim into view.

Shortly after Samsung closed its doors and ended its presentation, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed on a post on X that the S25 Edge will be launching in the first half of this year, and that it will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (£1,249.99, Amazon.co.uk).

As more details emerge, we’ll be updating this article with all the latest information. For now, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, a powerful handset that puts AI front and centre.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Was £1,249, now £1,149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

While we haven’t had long with the all-new S25 Ultra just yet, it seems impressive at first look. “The new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great-looking phone which gently but effectively enhances the Galaxy industrial design,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “Initial tests make the improved cameras look impressive, with the virtual aperture and new 50MP ultra-wide delivering remarkable close-up results.” If you pre-order the smartphone from Amazon, the retailer will knock £100 off the asking price.

For more, have a read of our full Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 early impression reviews