The new look is exemplified by rounded corners replacing the rectangular edging of the S24 series. The result is a look that’s more approachable and relaxed while maintaining the businesslike stylishness of the previous version.

The S25 Ultra is fractionally thinner than the phone it’s replacing, by 0.4mm, which I’d say makes it a smoother fit in the hand, even though the edges are now flat instead of curved as they were before.

That extra comfort is helped along by the fact that although the new phone has a bigger display than last year’s model – 6.9in instead of the previous 6.8in – the phone is barely any taller and a little narrower. This magic trick has been accomplished by Samsung making the bezels around the display thinner.

<p>It’s slightly thinner than the phone it’s replacing</p> (David Phelan )

The display has impressively low reflectivity, something Samsung introduced last year. On its own, you might not notice this, but next to a rival handset, the difference is clear, especially in bright light. The anti-reflective material uses something called Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which Samsung says is stronger than glass, for better drop protection and scratch resistance. I haven’t dropped the phone yet though.

It's still honouring the same industrial design language as before, as is evident when you look at the back of the phone. The pattern of lenses, in two columns, matches last year’s Ultra, though if anything the raised lenses look more opulent than ever, with a polished, jewel-like finish.

The colours on the rear panel range from demure to eye-catching, including titanium silver blue, titanium black, titanium white silver and titanium grey. There are more colours available exclusively from Samsung. If you liked the look of the S24 Ultra, you’ll like this. It’s a subtle but definite step up.

Many more of the changes are buried inside the phone. For instance, the three main rear cameras are now all cutting-edge. The main lens continues to have a 200MP sensor and the telephoto remains at 50MP, but there are changes under the hood. For the first time, the ultrawide camera has changed from 12MP to 50MP resolution. In initial tests and demonstrations by Samsung, this has led to remarkable macro images, where you can hold the lens not much more than an inch from your subject and still get outstanding details in sharp focus.

<p>The three main rear cameras are now all cutting-edge</p> (David Phelan )

Software changes include an impressive feature called virtual aperture, which lets you set the depth of field as you would on a DSLR, by adjusting the aperture from f/16 with everything in focus through to f/1.4 so that all but the focal point is artfully blurred. Of course, the aperture isn’t really changing and the effect is all done by software.

Similarly impressive is the “audio eraser” which lets you deduct specific types of sound from the soundtrack of a video. Is the background noise too much? Take it out. Want to boost the music you can hear, or the vocals being performed? You can.

And the “portrait studio feature” introduced last year has been enhanced, so you can create images which really make you look your best, or turn you into a comic strip character if you would like that (and who wouldn’t?). Another recent feature returns, so you can with one touch remove unwanted elements like someone muscling into the photo. This is now more sophisticated, so when you delete a person from the image, the software is clever enough to take out their shadow, too.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which also includes the S25 and S25+ as well as the Ultra, all use a new Qualcomm chip, customised for Samsung: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, it’s called. It’s designed so that those processing-heavy AI features can more and more be done on-device rather than in the cloud, which offers greater capability when connectivity is weak, and greater levels of security.

<p>The display’s impressively low reflectivity is something Samsung introduced last year</p> (David Phelan )

That said, Samsung has been quick to trumpet its post-quantum cryptography – it means that when future threats to security are developed, the S25 will be ready, the company claims.

For now, in brief tests, the phone performed at speed, with no lags or slowdown. Samsung claims that the processor is powerful enough to offer butter-smooth gaming experiences, abetted by a larger vapour chamber and thermal materials to keep the phone cool.

The personal data engine is a feature which Samsung says matches privacy with personalisation. It delivers something called the “now brief” which works in the background and can offer suggestions. For instance, if you’re flying today, it will pop up a message telling you when you should leave to be at the airport in time. These suggestions appear in a handy lock screen widget called the “now bar” which has multiple elements available with one touch. It’s a neat addition which will be increasingly useful the more you use it.