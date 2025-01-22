Samsung Galaxy S25 launch live: Follow the Unpacked event updates

Your support helps us to tell the story
In just over an hour, Samsung will, at long last, take to the stage to unveil its latest series of smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose. California, showing off the successor to 2024’s best Android phone – the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
While the tech giant has remained tight-lipped about what to expect, leaks about the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra have been landing almost daily in recent weeks. The S25 Ultra is predicted to have a new design with more rounded corners, boast an ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a bigger 6.9in display and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera. Plus, Samsung is going hard on artificial intelligence (aren’t they all?).
We might even get a surprise announcement in the form of Samsung’s XR glasses, as well as an all-new S25 Slim, which could launch in the summer. As Samsung gears up for Unpacked, we’re rounding up all the latest news and rumours. Stay tuned.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked time: How to watch in the UK
The event will be available to watch live on Samsung’s YouTube channel, and it all kicks off at 6pm GMT.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
While I’ll be here covering every single announcement, you can also watch the keynote for yourself by clicking the play button on the video below.
Samsung will be streaming the whole presentation live from California on its YouTube channel. It’s not set to start until 6pm GMT, but the pre-event screen has already started, with some fun jazzy music to set the mood.
Galaxy Unpacked begins soon
It’s almost time for Galaxy Unpacked! In 45 minutes, Samsung will finally take the cloak off the latest S25 handsets, and I’ll be bringing you all the latest details as they drop. Stay tuned and get settled in!
Samsung Galaxy ring 2 could launch soon
While we aren’t likely to hear much about the next iteration of the Samsung Galaxy ring, one rumour from DigiTimes claims that it could be teased at Galaxy Unpacked later tonight, and then released sometime in the summer. Right now, rumours are thin on the ground, but it could launch with two extra sizes and longer battery life, as well as integrate even more AI smarts.
More Samsung Galaxy AI rumours
While Apple is busy partnering with OpenAI and ChatGPT, Samsung appears to be partnering with Google and its Gemini AI model.
The latest rumour suggests that a year’s subscription of Gemini Advanced will come with every purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phone – a nice perk if you want even more complex Gemini features. Those who buy an S25+ will get six months of Gemini Advanced, while anyone who purchases an S25 phone could get a three-month trial.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals have started dropping
And with the launch of the S25 Ultra on our doorstep, deals on the S24 Ultra are starting to drop.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Was £1,249, now £899, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
You can currently save £350 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra – a huge phone with a giant display that’s ideal for getting work done. The S-Pen stylus slides out of a compartment in the frame and lets you stay productive with note-taking, while Galaxy AI features mean you can instantly transcribe meetings with dozens of speakers into neatly formatted minutes.
What’s the Samsung XR headset all about?
The Samsung XR headset looks like Samsung’s answer to the Apple Vision Pro. The headset is expected to blend augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into one device.
While details are still a bit scarce, leaks suggest Samsung is working closely with Qualcomm and Google to develop the headset, but I’m hoping it won’t be as eye-wateringly expensive as the Vision Pro.
Will we see any new Galaxy wearables?
Unlikely. Samsung usually saves all of its wearables for its summer Galaxy Unpacked event in July and August. So if you’re hoping for a new smartwatch or earbuds, you’ll have to wait until then.
I’m not expecting to see any folding phones at this event either. Samsung also saves those for its summer Unpacked event.
Could the S25 have a MagSafe-like feature?
Now, this is the battery rumour I’m most curious about. The S25 line-up could boast a MagSafe-like feature.
On 9 December, a leaker on X claimed all three S25 models will support Qi2 wireless charging. For those not in the know, Qi2 uses magnets to perfectly align accessories, allowing for faster 15W wireless charging speeds.
But then, on 11 December, a Finnish publication leaked info from a carrier about the S25’s official accessories. One of the listed items was a case with a magnet, suggesting customers might need to buy the case to use Qi2 wireless charging. If true, it sounds like Samsung isn’t building Qi2 directly into the phones but is relying on a separate case to make the magnetic charging tech work.
It’s not exactly MagSafe, but at least we’ll have the option.
What about the S25's battery?
In terms of battery life, the S25 Ultra will reportedly feature the same 5,000mAh battery that Samsung has used since the S22.
That’s not a huge issue, given the S24 Ultra lasts such a long time and charges in a snap.
When can you pre-order the S25 and S25 Ultra?
We won’t know for certain until tomorrow, but the latest rumours suggest that the handsets will be available to pre-order starting from Friday 24 January. Insiders predict that the handsets will then be released and available on store shelves on 7 February.
If you pre-register your interest on the Samsung website, you’ll be able to claim £50 off the new handset when it is released. A nice perk for any loyal Galaxy fans and those who may be tempted away from their iPhone.
