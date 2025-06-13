Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Garmin’s new ultra-thin smartwatch takes on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Garmin Venu X1 has a squared-off, 2in AMOLED display

Steve Hogarty
Tech critic
Friday 13 June 2025 06:27 EDT
The Garmin Venu X1 will be available in two colours at launch: black and moss green
The Garmin Venu X1 will be available in two colours at launch: black and moss green (The Independent)

Garmin has just announced the Venu X1, an ultra-thin fitness smartwatch with a 2in AMOLED display that looks to be a direct rival to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The premium wearable will cost a rather pricey £679.99 when it launches on 18 June.

With a bold, squared-off design, nylon strap and adventure-proof titanium caseback, the Venu X1 bridges the gap between Garmin’s more smartwatch-y Venu series and its more fitness-focused Forerunner series. As well as featuring the largest ever screen on a Garmin smartwatch – a whole 0.1in bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 – it’s the thinnest watch the fitness brand has made at just 8mm.

Garmin says the Venu X1 battery will last up to 8 days with the always-on display switched off, dropping to two days with the display left on – that’s shorter than the larger and rounder Garmin Fenix 8. The usual comprehensive suite of Garmin health tracking tools offers 24/7 fitness monitoring and advanced training features. There are more than 100 trackable sports, heart rate variability monitoring, sleep coaching, training readiness and a pulse oximeter to track blood oxygen levels during workouts.

It’s the thinnest watch Garmin has ever made
It’s the thinnest watch Garmin has ever made (Garmin)

The Venu X1 gets full-colour maps, an LED torch and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, but misses out on some features found in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, namely multi-band GPS, an LTE option, and an ECG monitor for detecting atrial fibrillation. A built-in microphone and speaker let you make and take calls and use Garmin’s voice assistant, with a handful of voice commands available when the watch isn’t paired with a phone, like starting activities and setting timers.

Coming in at £120 cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (£799.99, Apple.com), the Venu X1 will be one of the most premium wearables the fitness band has yet produced when it launches on 18 June. You’ll find similar features and a longer battery life elsewhere in Garmin’s sprawling range of smartwatches, which includes our current favourite, the Venu 3.

Garmin Venu 3: £340.08, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

Garmin’s lifestyle-focused smartwatch has strong fitness-tracking credentials covering cardio, strength training, run coaching and tracking for more than 30 sports. It also features round-the-clock health monitoring, sleep coaching and meditation modes – plus an ECG sensor not found in the newly announced Venu X1.

In her Garmin Venu 3 review, fitness expert Zoe found that “With easy-to-follow guided meditations and sleep coaching as well as tracking, the Venu 3 is a huge improvement on other watches in the series and well worth the price upgrade.”

Buy now

Looking for more options? Check out our round-up of the best smartwatches

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in