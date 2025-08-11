I’m a tech critic, here’s how to work productively from your garden

Another heatwave is upon us, and it’s time to reinstate your portable air conditioner in its prime position and ensure you’ve got a handheld fan whenever you leave the house. When it comes to working, I’d recommend moving your office outside into the garden or onto your balcony and patio – consider this your ultimate guide to WFO (working from outside).

There really is nothing worse than having to sit indoors and work on a beautiful summer’s day. But the realities of working outside, with the sun shining on your face, glare hitting the screen, and your laptop constantly overheating might make it less of an enjoyable experience than you first thought.

If you want to work smart this summer when you’re outdoors in the garden, I’ve rounded up a survival kit of gadgets to help ensure you’re just as productive outside as you are when working inside.

How I tested

I’ve found a product for every possible working outdoor annoyance, and then put that product through rigorous testing on my north London balcony and in my parents’ garden to ensure it successfully fixes that problem.

With this set-up, you won’t need access to many (if any) plug sockets, so you can work well without having to thread an extension lead out of the window. I’ve thought about sun glare, noise, persistent and fast access to the internet, your laptop overheating, and, of course, you overheating.