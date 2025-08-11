Amber heat health alert for parts of England amid warning ‘rise in deaths likely’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An amber heat health alert has been issued for large parts of England, with authorities warning soaring temperatures this week are likely to cause a rise in deaths.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued alerts in London, the West Midlands, the East Midlands, the East of England and the South East, which are due to come into effect at 9am on Tuesday.

It warns that there could be a rise in deaths particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. However, it added that there may also be impacts on younger age groups, with a likely increase in demand for health and social care services.

The amber alerts are set to remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday, with yellow alerts in place for the remainder of England at the same time.

It comes as the UK is set for its fourth heatwave this summer after temperatures are forecast to soar over the coming days.

open image in gallery The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued alerts in London, the West Midlands, the East Midlands, the East of England and the South East, which are due to come into effect at 9am on Tuesday ( UKHSA )

Those under amber warnings have been told temperatures in care settings such as hospitals and care homes may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment, with overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings.

The heat could also lead to issues managing medicines, and cause an increased demand for power exceeding capacity. The UKHSA has also warned that it may affect the ability of the workforce to deliver services, and that there could also be travel delays.

open image in gallery Another hot spell is on the way (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )

Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-thirties in the south of England this week, according to the Met Office, with London marking 32C on Tuesday.

It is set to remain warm in other parts of the country, with Manchester clocking temperatures of 28C on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Warmth is the focus in the forecast in the first half of this week, with temperatures likely to peak on Tuesday around the mid-30s, but remaining above average in the second half of the week, particularly further to the southeast.

“The exception to the widely warm conditions will be northwest Scotland on Monday, where showers will be more frequent. Warmth will develop there from Tuesday with temperatures peaking in the mid to high 20s.”

open image in gallery Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-thirties in the south of England this week, according to the Met Office, with London marking 32C on Tuesday. ( PA Wire )

In addition to high daytime temperatures, warm nights are also likely in southeastern parts of the UK early in the week, with even a chance of a tropical night in a few places, which is where temperatures do not drop below 20°C overnight.

A heatwave is identified when a location records maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value across at least three consecutive days, according to the Met Office. For most of the UK, this is 25C, but rises to 28C in London and the surrounding areas where temperatures are typically higher.

The hottest day of the year so far saw 34.7C recorded at St James’s Park in central London on 1 July. As it gets hotter once again, Britain is expected to see its fourth heatwave after one in June and two in July.