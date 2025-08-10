UK braced for fourth heatwave of summer with temperatures to peak at 34C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has warned the UK could see temperatures climb to as high as 34C this week as the fourth heatwave of the summer is set to sweep the country.

The forecaster predicted Monday will see highs of 31C, before the heatwave peaks on Tuesday, with areas seeing temperatures reach 33C or 34C.

It is then set to remain hot throughout the week, according to the weather service, with temperatures reaching 32 or 33C on Wednesday, and 29C or 30C on Thursday and Friday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Independent: “The heatwave is looking likely to last the rest of the week. Beyond that, it should be a bit cooler.”

open image in gallery Visitors to the Serpentine take to pedalos in Hyde Park, London ( PA Wire )

However, he said warm conditions are expected to last well into September. Although he did warn: “Through the week ahead, there is a risk of thunderstorms at times, with the heat and humidity.”

But Britons can expect a “largely dry and settled” August, he said, with temperatures looking to remain above average, particularly in the south of the UK.

“There is an overall picture of high pressure, and a settled month seems to be main theme,” Mr Dewhurst said, despite some potentially chillier winds hitting the eastern coast.

“But I wouldn’t write off summer just yet,” he added.

open image in gallery UK highest daily temperatures in 2025 ( PA Graphics )

Forecasters added there is also a risk of infrequent outbreaks of rain alongside the high heat.

The high temperatures on consecutive days would mean the UK hitting its fourth heatwave of the summer.

Forecasters at the Met Office said that, in addition to high daytime heat, warm nights are also likely in south-eastern parts of the UK.

They add that there is a chance of a tropical night in a few places, where temperatures do not drop below 20C overnight.

Mr Dewhurst said: “Into Wednesday, we just start to see the high pressure edge away a bit.

“It allows the low pressure to the west to edge in a bit, so with a bit more cloud, temperatures may just be a bit lower, but we could still see it as high as the low 30s.

“On Thursday, temperatures are set to peak around 29C, again with a bit more cloud around and a few showers, before a drier Friday with sunny spells ahead of the weekend.”