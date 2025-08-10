Wildfire breaks out at iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur’s Seat

Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after a huge wildfire broke out on the beloved landmark Arthur’s Seat.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement at 5pm: “Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
“Members of the public no longer need to alert our operations control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”
Arthur's Seat is a short distance from Edinburgh's historic Old Town in Holyrood Park, and is popular with tourists for hikes.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments