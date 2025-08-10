Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wildfire breaks out at iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur’s Seat

The Scottish landmark is popular with tourists

Tara Cobham
Sunday 10 August 2025 14:04 EDT
Huge fire sweeps across landmark Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Smoke can be seen across Edinburgh after a huge wildfire broke out on the beloved landmark Arthur’s Seat.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement at 5pm: “Crews are in attendance at a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

“Members of the public no longer need to alert our operations control room about this fire, as we are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”

People watch a wildfire burn at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh
People watch a wildfire burn at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh (Reuters)

Arthur's Seat is a short distance from Edinburgh's historic Old Town in Holyrood Park, and is popular with tourists for hikes.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

