Firefighters continue to tackle wildfire at iconic Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh

Fire crews are in attendance at a blaze on a landmark hill in Edinburgh.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky from the ongoing fire at Arthur's Seat, an extinct volcano and beauty spot to the south east of the city centre.

The fire was reported at about 4.05pm on Sunday, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

open image in gallery Members of the public watch the fire on Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh ( PA Wire )

The service has four appliances and specialist resources at the scene, where they are continuing to battle the fire.

Arthur's Seat, named after King Arthur, is situated at Holyrood Park, which overlooks the Scottish Parliament.

Reports have suggested people were seen fleeing the area as the flames spread.

An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.05pm on Sunday, August 10 to reports of a fire in the open at Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh.

open image in gallery The fire was reported at about 4.05pm on Sunday ( PA Wire )

"Operations control mobilised four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse.

"There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene."

Arthur's Seat is a short distance from the Scottish capital’s historic Old Town in Holyrood Park and is popular with tourists for hikes.

The blaze comes after Scotland has suffered days of wildfires this summer.

Earlier in July, parts of the north of the country were hit by wildfires on a “vast scale” which burned for several days, prompting a police investigation.

A similar fire at Arthur's Seat broke out in 2019 and the fire service spent eight hours battling the affected area of about 800 square metres.