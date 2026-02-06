Best action cameras to ensure you never miss a shot, tested by a tech expert

I’ve been reviewing the best action cameras for more than a decade. In that time, GoPro has essentially dominated the market, with the brand’s small ‘go anywhere’ cameras featuring the ability to capture high-resolution HD, 4K and even 8K video with frame rates of up to 240fps. The small form factor means that they can be attached almost anywhere and were originally designed to capture the action for extreme sports enthusiasts. These days, the use of an action camera has evolved and can be used for vlogging, stills capture and even broadcast.

One of the reasons for considering cameras is that they’re easy to mount or hold, waterproof and easy to use. There has also been something of an evolution of design in the past year, with 360 action cameras finally breaking through to the mainstream and offering a little more than a standard fixed-ratio camera. A 360-degree action camera enables you to shoot 360 footages so you can play the video back through one of the best VR headsets, or (if you have the time) you can edit the footage to recompose, ensuring the composition is always spot on.

What’s interesting about the present crop of action cameras is that the market has narrowed, with four manufacturers dominating. While GoPro is still among the top brands, each camera has a specific sector of the market that will help it appeal to different users. Obviously, people will still have brand loyalty but, in this review, I’ll help you make the best choice based on your needs, whether you’re more focused on features or expandability.

The best action cameras for 2026 are:

Best overall – GoPro hero13 black: £399.99, Currys.co.uk

Best budget 360-degree model – Akaso 360: £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for low-light performance – DJI osmo 360: £315, Dji-retail.co.uk

Best for social creators – Insta360 X4 air: £359.99, Argos.co.uk

Best ultra-compact design – DJI osmo nano: £239, Currys.co.uk

How I tested

I tested a range of action cameras to find out which ones performed best in different conditions ( Alastair Jennings/The Independent )

While reviewing a range of action cameras, I assessed everything from the initial setup, connecting to a phone, mounting, use, features, toughness, low-light performance, accessories and bundled software. Essentially, I wanted to see how each camera’s complete package would fare across long-term use. You can read more about my in-depth testing process and criteria at the end of this review.

