Best TVs of 2026, tried and tested by a tech expert

If there’s one thing you can be sure of, the next TV you buy will be bigger, brighter, sharper and smarter than the one it replaces. Screens continue to evolve at a rapid pace, with each new range offering one upgrade or another. High-definition feels positively quaint, now that 4K UHD and HDR have become the norm.

While most modern TVs look broadly similar – slim, minimalist, growling larger by the day – what lurks behind the screen varies considerably. LED flatscreens are virtually impulse buys, but take things up a quality notch and you’ll encounter Mini LED models, which employ next-generation backlighting for better contrast and peak brightness, and QLED sets that add a Quantum Dot layer for greater colour depth.

If you’re a film fan who prefers dimmed lights and cinematic contrast, there’s also OLED. Because each OLED pixel is self-lit, with no backlight required, these panels produce perfect blacks and fine shadow detail, making them a firm favourite for moody dramas and big-screen blockbusters.

Whether you're replacing an old set or building a home cinema, knowing the strengths of each display type will help you find the right match. Buying a TV can feel complicated, but it doesn’t need to be. Read on for our guide to the best TVs to suit your viewing habits and your budget.

The best TVs for 2026 are:

Best overall – Panasonic Z95B OLED TV: £1699, Currys.co.uk

Best lifestyle – Samsung The Frame QLED TV: £899, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I evaluated every part of the TVs ( Steve May/The Independent )

I auditioned each of the televisions featured in this list through a range of tests intended to reveal their technical abilities and general usability. As well as bench-testing every TV, I lived with each of them in turn to get an idea of how they perform in everyday life, watching streaming popular shows from the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, and using them with Blu-ray players and TV set top boxes. During testing, I looked at everything from picture quality and HDR performance to smart functionality, gaming, sound and build. You can read my full testing methodology at the bottom of the article.

