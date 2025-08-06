M&S’s viral strawberry sandwich is leaving stores soon – here’s my full review

Whether it’s a chicken caesar dip, a Dubai-inspired pistachio chocolate bar or premixed cocktail cans, M&S is responsible for plenty of viral food and drink trends. Now, the retail giant has debuted a sandwich reminiscent of a classic British dessert.

The stalwart’s new strawberries and cream sandwich nods to a signature Japanese sweet treat, known as a fruit sando. The popular snack usually includes fresh fruit, sliced white bread, and fresh whipped cream.

The M&S take is made from sweetened brioche bread with the supermarket’s famous red diamond strawberries, of which it sells more than 4 million punnets per year.

M&S has always been at the forefront of sandwich innovation, having launched the first-ever pre-packed sandwich in the 1980s. Providing a sweet alternative to its cult savoury sandwiches, the £2.80 fruit sando arrived in aisles this week – but will it be a hit in the lunchtime rush?

Whether you pack it in your picnic hamper, take it to watch Wimbledon or enjoy it as an afternoon pick-me-up in the office, the new dessert sandwich has landed just in time for summer. Here’s everything you need to know, plus my taste test.

How we tested

I ran to the nearest M&S foodhall to grab the new red diamond strawberry and creme sandwich (it’s already selling out across the UK). Considering taste, innovation and value for money, here’s the IndyBest verdict.