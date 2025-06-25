Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers.

M&S’s viral Dubai-style pistachio chocolate bar is bound to sell out – but how does it taste?

The limited-edition treat draws inspiration from Dubai chocolate

Ella Duggan
Wednesday 25 June 2025 08:32 EDT
I got my hands on the bar to see if the hype was valid
I got my hands on the bar to see if the hype was valid (M&S)

Unless you've taken a digital detox of monumental proportions, you’ll have heard about the chocolate sensation taking over social media. “Dubai chocolate” as it’s become known, has racked up more than 120 million views on TikTok, sparked a global craving for pistachio cream, and even contributed to international nut shortages. Yes, really.

The original Dubai chocolate bar was made by luxury confectionery brand, Fix Dessert Chocolatier, in the UAE. The now treat is a nod to the traditional Knafeh dessert, which is made with spun pastry dough, layered with cheese, soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup and finished with a sprinkling of pistachio. The chocolate bars feature a filling of pistachio cream, crispy Kadayif (a fine vermicelli pastry), and a hint of tahini. Think Ferrero Rocher meets baklava, but richer, and infinitely more difficult to track down.

Fix Dessert Chocolatier’s creations aren’t available outside Dubai, but that hasn’t stopped brands from attempting to cash in on the viral momentum. First it was Lidl, whose affordable sold out within days. And now Marks & Spencer has joined the pistachio party. Its bar, which launched to fanfare in April, immediately flew off the shelves. It is now back. But does M&S’s version live up to the viral hype? And is it worth its £8.50 price tag? I found out.

How I tested

I got my hands on the bar ahead of the launch
I got my hands on the bar ahead of the launch (Ella Duggan)

It will come as no surprise that the testing process for this review involved me eating a lot of chocolate – a particularly hard day in the office for me.

For context, I have tried a number of Dubai-style chocolate bars in the past, including Lidl’s now sold-out special. So I knew what I was looking for: a good bar is thick and indulgent with high-quality milk chocolate shell, generous lashing of pistachio cream and a satisfying crunch.

This is more expensive than your average chocolate bar, so I considered if it really is worth the price – assessing the size, quality of ingredients and if it tastes as luxurious as the price tag suggests.

M&S the big daddy pistachio bar

M&S the big daddy pistachio chcolate bar review indybest
  • Size: 280g
  • Why we love it
    • Flavourful caramel
    • Chunks of pistachio add a welcome salty crunch
  • Take note
    • Missing the signature Kadayif
    • Pricey

True to the OG Dubai bars, M&S’s pistachio chocolate treat is chunky, weighing 280g, so there’s plenty to go around.

M&S the big daddy pistachio chocolate bar review testing shot indybest 3
Scattered chunks of pistachio bring a welcome salty crunch (Ella Duggan)

Snapping it in half reveals the pistachio and white chocolate cream and the generous layer of thick caramel, which is the USP of this bar. It certainly takes centre stage – sticky and chewy, with a hint of vanilla. Even as someone who doesn’t usually enjoy caramel, I found it tasty.

M&S the big daddy pistachio chocolate bar review testing shot indybest 4
The caramel is sticky and chewy, with a hint of vanilla (Ella Duggan)

The pistachio cream is as you’d expect – smooth and nutty – while hints of white chocolate run through each bite. Scattered pistachio chunks add a pleasant, salty crunch and help balance the sweetness. That said, this isn’t a treat for the faint of heart, it’s an intensely sugary. Where traditional Dubai chocolate is rich and refined, M&S’s big daddy pistachio pushes towards pure excess.

M&S the big daddy pistachio chocolate bar review testing shot indybest
The packaging, while totally recyclable, does make it hard to store once you’ve cracked it open (Ella Duggan)

The absence of crispy Kadayif, a key texture in classic Dubai bars, feels like a missed opportunity. Without it, the bar lacks the signature crunch I’ve come to expect from these chocolate sensations. But overall, an enjoyable pick-me-up.

  1.  £8 from Ocado.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: M&S the big daddy pistachio

M&S’s take on the viral Dubai chocolate trend is bold, rich, and undeniably indulgent. It nails the aesthetic and mouthfeel, and while it may not replicate the authentic texture of the original (Kadayif fans, take note), it holds its own as a limited-edition treat. Just be warned: a sugar high will ensue after just a few bites.

