Unless you've taken a digital detox of monumental proportions, you’ll have heard about the chocolate sensation taking over social media. “Dubai chocolate” as it’s become known, has racked up more than 120 million views on TikTok, sparked a global craving for pistachio cream, and even contributed to international nut shortages. Yes, really.

The original Dubai chocolate bar was made by luxury confectionery brand, Fix Dessert Chocolatier, in the UAE. The now treat is a nod to the traditional Knafeh dessert, which is made with spun pastry dough, layered with cheese, soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup and finished with a sprinkling of pistachio. The chocolate bars feature a filling of pistachio cream, crispy Kadayif (a fine vermicelli pastry), and a hint of tahini. Think Ferrero Rocher meets baklava, but richer, and infinitely more difficult to track down.

Fix Dessert Chocolatier’s creations aren’t available outside Dubai, but that hasn’t stopped brands from attempting to cash in on the viral momentum. First it was Lidl, whose affordable sold out within days. And now Marks & Spencer has joined the pistachio party. Its bar, which launched to fanfare in April, immediately flew off the shelves. It is now back. But does M&S’s version live up to the viral hype? And is it worth its £8.50 price tag? I found out.

How I tested

I got my hands on the bar ahead of the launch ( Ella Duggan )

It will come as no surprise that the testing process for this review involved me eating a lot of chocolate – a particularly hard day in the office for me.

For context, I have tried a number of Dubai-style chocolate bars in the past, including Lidl’s now sold-out special. So I knew what I was looking for: a good bar is thick and indulgent with high-quality milk chocolate shell, generous lashing of pistachio cream and a satisfying crunch.

This is more expensive than your average chocolate bar, so I considered if it really is worth the price – assessing the size, quality of ingredients and if it tastes as luxurious as the price tag suggests.