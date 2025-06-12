Supermarket launches 24-layer ‘Matilda’ chocolate cake inspired by Bruce Bogtrotter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the biggest food trends of late has been the Dubai chocolate bar, which pays homage to the traditional Knafeh dessert. But we’ve spotted another craze within the foodie scene: childhood nostalgia.

Case in point: Tesco is now selling a new “Matilda” chocolate cake inspired by the classic Nineties movie. Yes, that scene of Bruce Bogtrotter devouring a gigantic cake at the cruel bidding of Miss Trunchbull. It’s a scene that has lived rent-free in many of our minds ever since – and now, you’ve got a chance to recreate it for yourself.

The sweet treat comes from Lancashire-based family-owned Studio Bakery. With 12 layers of chocolate sponge and 12 layers of chocolate ganache, it nods to the 24-layered cake in the movie. Though still a chunky slab, it’s smaller in size and serves 10 people.

It’s gone viral on TikTok with some praising its taste but others criticising its high price. You’ll have to see for yourself whether it’s worth the splurge. Here’s everything you need to know about the cake stocked at Tesco.

Studio Bakery Matilda cake: £16, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

The chocolate cake is the brainchild of a Lancashire family-run bakery Studio Bakery, which is much-loved for its innovative takes on sweet goods. It’s been so popular that it’s sold out on the bakery’s website, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to try it.

The 12 layers of sponge are made using dark chocolate and are sandwiched between layers of chocolate ganache – and it sounds like the afternoon sweet treat. It serves 10, but we’re not to judge if you indulge like Bruce Bogtrotter.