This divisive 90s shoe trend is back for summer – and this is the pair to wear

Flip flops have officially been given the fashion seal of approval. From smooth leather iterations to jelly styles and classic Havaianas’, the sandal style is just as likely to be seen in the city as they are at the beach this season.
Minimalist luxury fashion label The Row led the charge last year with its “beach flip flop” style, plumped for by the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Zoe Kravitz. Don’t be fooled by the name, as these flip flops aren’t seen anywhere near the sea. In fact, The Row’s newest take for this season is aptly named the “city flip flop” (£860, Therow.com).
But you don’t need to spend that eye-watering amount on the style; Ancient Greek Sandals were next with the Saionara jelly sandal (£125, Ancient-greek-sandals.com), worn by influencers including Lucy Williams and Lizzy Hadfield. The jelly material and pop of colour playfully nod to the Nineties.
A more budget way to embrace the trend, the classic flip flop brand Havaianas is officially cool again, thanks to recent collaborations with Zara, Dolce & Gabbana and Gigi Hadid.
Of course, the trend isn’t for everyone. Some might look on with horror at exposed feet on the commute, while getting your toes out in the office is a divisive topic among colleagues. I cast my own reservations aside to road test the best flip flops to invest in this season – and one pair has shaped up to be my sandal of the season.
Perfectly minimalist but sufficiently stylish thanks to the sleek red finish, Russell & Bromley’s radford style is a hero investment. At £125, the flats are a more premium choice on the high street, but feel far less flimsy than many leather or faux leather takes. Here’s my case for why you should invest too.
I tested these Russell & Bromley flip flops alongside dozens of other pairs from the high street. Considering comfort, styling versatility, value-for-money and aesthetic, here’s why I keep returning to the radford style.
Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend shoe. Where flip flops are concerned, she turns to the best brands that combine affordability and quality, looking for trend-led styles that are still a timeless investment.
Designed with an elegant, pared-back look reminiscent of The Row, Russell & Bromley’s leather flip flops pay homage to the Nineties. Available in an on-trend tomato red and a vibrant green finish, the style also comes in a more minimalist black and cream. Despite being an initial investment at £125, the flip flops will prop up your summer wardrobe for years to come.
Crafted from smooth and supple leather, the silhouette is sparse but sophisticated, with the red finish adding a stylish touch. Complete with chic, slim straps and sleek, brown leather soles, they’re a dream to wear thanks to the soft material and streamlined, lightweight feel. Of course, flip flops aren’t going to offer the same support as strapped sandals or trainers. It goes without saying that this Russell & Bromley pair won’t work for a long day out that requires lots of walking. But as flip flops go, this more premium pick is far less flimsy and more cushioned than most on the high street, and the supple leather straps don’t dig into your toes.
Red reliably goes with everything, whether poking out of white linen trousers, styled with denim jorts and a lace cami top, or paired with a breezy cotton sun-dress. You really can’t go wrong.
I’ve worn my pair with everything from striped shorts to white sun dresses and breezy cotton trousers, with the flip flops offering ample support when stomping the pavement, commuting on the tube or strolling the park. A spot of fake tan and a good pedicure adds that final flourish.
The Russell & Bromley flip flops really do go with everything. The barely-there, minimalist look doesn’t distract from your outfit and instead adds a stylish, summer touch. Maybe toes-out in the city isn’t so taboo after all. In fact, it’s oddly liberating – and who can argue with the slip-on, slip-off ease of flip flops in warm weather?
Style your flip flops with one of the best summer dresses for 2025
