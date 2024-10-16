Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s time to dig out your dad’s CK one as Nineties fragrances are officially back in vogue. From Thierry Mugler’s angel to Jean Paul Gaultier’s classique, Gen Z is making a case for nostaligic spritz on TikTok.

Just like the fashion world has re-embraced slip dresses, tube tops and branded sportswear, the beauty buffs have hailed the return of the era’s most iconic scents.

The first fragrance to be marketed as unisex, Calvin Klein launched one in 1994. Perfectly capturing the decade’s zeitgeist, the black and white campaign for the fragrance featured moody models in street-style attire (including It-girl Kate Moss, of course).

Angel by Mugler similarly embodied the era. Debuted in 1992, the redberry, cotton candy and sandalwood blend became the go-to party scent of the Nineties. As did Jean Paul Gaultier’s classique, with the provocative bottle a symbol of the decade’s hedonism.

With millions of views on TikTok, Gen Z is discovering the era’s fragrances for the very first time (feel old yet?) Whether you want to see what all the hype is about or revisit your favourite Nineties scents for a nostalgia hit, these are the best 90s fragrances you can still buy now.

Calvin Klein CK one eau de toilette: £36, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Calvin Klein shook up the masculine and feminine tropes of the fragrance world by launching the first marketed unisex scent in 1994 (paving the way for brands like Le Labo and Byredo). The classic scent is a refreshing balance of citrus top notes (think pineapple, mandarin and papaya), a floral base of rose, jasmine and violet, with a musky base of sandalwood and amber. Fruity but smokey, there’s a reason why it’s so enduring.

Mugler angel eau de parfum: £95, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Launched in 1992, Mugler’s angel was inspired by the designer’s childhood memories of visiting a fair in France. This sense of fun was bottled up in a scent that became the party spritz of the era. Feminine and sweet, it opens with bergamot before fading into honey and caramel, with praline and a smooth vanilla creating a rich lingering scent. We can’t forget the bottle either, with the five-pointed star design adding some intrigue to your dressing table.

Tommy Hilfiger Tommy girl eau de toilette: £25.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Tommy Hilfiger’s logo T-shirts and baggy jeans are some of the most memorable fashion moments of the Nineties. Riding the wave of his success, Hilger launched the iconic Tommy Girl fragrance in 1996. Floral and fruity, it was every teenage girl’s Christmas wishlist. Featuring top notes of apple tree blossom, mandarin orange, camellia and blackcurrant, middle notes of lemon, honeysuckle and grapefruit and a base of magnolia, cedar, sandalwood and leather, the feminine scent was also one of the most affordable of the era.

Jean Paul Gaultier classique eau de toilette: £61, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Debuted in 1993, Jean Paul Gaultier’s classique features a sensual scent that reflects the cult bottle of a sculpted woman in a corset (a nod to the playful nature of his fashion lines). Feminine with an androgynous flair, top notes of bergamot, rose, mandarin and orange blossom balance heart notes of tuberose, orchid, plum and ginger. A base of sandalwood, vanilla and amber round of the rich, floral fragrance.

Joop! homme eau de toilette: £30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Launched in the late Eighties in Germany, Joop! hit the American market in the mid-Nineties and quickly became a cult success story. Masculine notes of cinnamon and amber lead to a lingering citrus scent of orange blossom balanced with base notes of sandalwood and vetiver. Woody with a fresh kick, the Joop! homme scent was equally loved by women thanks to its universal appeal.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Best perfume deals to expect in the 2024 Black Friday sales