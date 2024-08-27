Best perfume deals to expect in the 2024 Black Friday sale

Support truly

The idea of browsing Black Friday perfume deals this far in advance may seem ambitious but, as a team that’s worked the sales bonanza year after year, you’d be surprised how helpful it can be to know what scents you’re after ahead of time. Whether you’re browsing Baccarat rouge or Le Labo santal 33, having an idea of which retailers will be stocking these fragrances (and whether they’ll even be reduced) is paramount to your shopping success.

The Black Friday perfume sales 2024 will be kicking off on the last Friday of November which is, as usual, the day after Thanksgiving. The reason we mention Thanksgiving – something we don’t really celebrate on this side of the Atlantic – is because our friends in the US started the Black Friday tradition after 1950s workers began skiving off work in the aftermath of their holiday celebrations. The term was rebranded by retailers in the 1980s to loosely mark the start of the Christmas shopping rush and then, come 2010, the whole affair had made its way to the UK. And here we are.

For those of you new to the bonuses of Black Friday here in Blighty, it’s a little bit different to our Boxing Day sales of yore. For starters, Black Friday is now arguably the UK’s biggest annual sales event and you’re unlikely to see prices slashed to quite this extent in the summer or January sales. While Amazon and Next might find their items priced lower during their own-brand sales events (Amazon Prime Day and the Next sale, namely) for most brands – think, Boots, John Lewis and the like – this is the crux of their reductions.

From when the perfume sales will begin this Black Friday to the brands and scents we expect to see, here’s everything you need to know ahead of November 2024.

What day will the Black Friday perfume deals start?

This year, the Friday of Black Friday falls on 29 November 2024, with reductions kicking off from 00:01 that day. Most brands then join in on the weekend bonanza, too, with lower prices carrying through until 23:59 on 2 December, or Cyber Monday as it’s termed. But, we’ve seen most retailers actually launch their sales as early as 1 November, so we could see perfume deals starting to trickle in from that date onwards – no promises though.

When will the early Black Friday perfume deals begin?

While we don’t have any definitive dates, we can already see a Chanel Black Friday landing page on John Lewis, with 15 per cent off the brand’s Coco mademoiselle travel perfume (was £125, now £106.25, JohnLewis.com).

Likewise, The Perfume Shop’s Black Friday page is showing reductions favourites such as Gucci gorgeous (was £95, now £89.99, Theperfumeshop.com), Burberry her (was £100, now £91.99, Theperfumeshop.com) and Lancôme la vie est belle intensément (was £105, now £82.99, Theperfumeshop.com).

What Black Friday perfume reductions can we expect in 2024?

In previous years the Black Friday fragrance deals have been quite bountiful and we’ve seen everything from Miss Dior to Marc Jacobs’ Daisy deals. This year, we’ll be eyeing up both retail conglomerates (Lookfantastic, Selfridges etc.) and own-brand websites like Chanel, Glossier and Sol de Janeiro. Here’s hoping.

How to shop Black Friday’s perfume sale

Our top tip for economical shopping while browsing your favourite scents this Black Friday? Always check the price per 100ml. Often deals on smaller vials of eau de parfum or eau de toilette can seem better but actually work out less cost-effective than their bigger counterparts (a Chloé 150ml refill, for example). On the flip side, the opposite can also be true, and we’ve seen travel-size perfume vaporisers reduced to lower prices per 100ml than their full-size iterations. We’ll of course be on hand throughout the event, sharing all of the best deals as they drop too, so be sure to check this page regularly.

Best early perfume deals to shop now

Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette 100ml and Daisy drops exclusive bundle: Was £125, now £75, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Marc Jacobs/The Independent )

A perfume with an enormous fan base, Marc Jacobs Daisy has been on the block since 2007 and has no intention of leaving the fragrance space anytime soon, lest it face the wrath of its spritzers. Reviewing the scent in our round-up of the best perfumes for women, our tester said that “it combines white violet and jasmine for a flowery fragrance, berries for sweetness and sandalwood to make it seem deeper and warmer, it has a little bit of everything while still staying nice and light”. Alternatively, enjoy 20 per cent off selected full-price fragrances at Lookfantastic with the code “FRAGRANCE20”.

Chanel chance eau de parfum: Was £145, now £123.25, JohnLewis.com

open image in gallery ( Chanel/The Independent )

One of Chanel’s newer scents, chance is popular with all ages. While the IndyBest team hasn’t written a review of it, we are familiar with the scent and our beauty writer uses it as part of their daily scent layering. “It’s the sort of floral scent that isn’t in your face in the way some rose and lavender fragrances can be. Likewise, it doesn’t smell like your grandma and has a warm, mature undertone with notes of white musk and pink pepper,” they said.

Tom Ford black orchid eau de parfum: Was £75, now £60, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Tom Ford/The Independent )

A unisex fragrance, Tom Ford’s black orchid is a spicy scent that emanates luxury. When testing it among all the Tom Ford scents, our reviewer noted that it’s “classic yet polarising, the very first scent Tom Ford launched which celebrated the designer’s love of patchouli – a rich, earthy note, prized for its de-stressing and aphrodisiac qualities.

“This punchy patchouli is combined with a unique black truffle accord which gives it its signature richness (which might be a little too much for some tastes), together with zesty notes of bergamot to add some extra sparkle.”

YSL black opium eau de parfum: Was £67, now £56.95, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Yves Saint Laurent/The Independent )

One of the perfumes that ended up reduced in the Black Friday 2023 sales, IndyBest’s freelance fashion and beauty writer and editor wrote an ode to black opium last year, writing that, “on the outside, this fragrance certainly looks chic, with a sexy, sparkly black bottle that’s sure to slot into anyone’s bathroom shelf.

“Top notes of pear accord and mandarin essence give an initial florally, sweet scent, although this doesn’t last long. Underneath you’ll whiff warming black coffee and cedarwood, giving the fragrance a dark, fashionable twist. And it lasts an incredibly long time on the skin, too.”

Maison Margiela replica on a date eau de toilette: Was £60, now £48, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Cult Beauty/The Independent )

We’ve been fans of Maison Margiela for so long that we even covered the brand’s first fragrance release back in 2010. Now, 14 years on, the replica scent library is 10 deep and, for timeless hot-summer nostalgia, replica on a date is our pick of the bunch. With notes of patchouli, musk, pink pepper and vetiver, on a date is a refreshing yet complex fragrance with a subtle intensity that’ll see you from morning through night. Plus, with 20 per cent off? It’s a no-brainer.

