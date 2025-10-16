Whether it’s Rejino Pyo’s collection with John Lewis, Bella Freud’s line for M&S or Barbour x Arket, it’s a golden age for high street and designer collaborations. Now, fresh from his debut at Paris Fashion Week as creative director of Dior, JW Anderson has reunited with Uniqlo.

The Northern Irish designer and Japanese label have been working together since 2017, with the latest drop marking their eighth collaboration. Arriving just in time to elevate your autumn and winter wardrobes, the 85-strong line is characterised by shirting, polos, rugby shirts and plaid.

Spanning outerwear (think woolen capes and barn jackets), accessories like baseball caps, patterned socks and brightly coloured canvas totes, as well as denim and knitwear, it’s the ultimate cold-weather capsule wardrobe.

All the pieces can be styled together or separately: an Oxford shirt under a sweater, a rugby jumper with a check shirt tied around your waist, or the barn jacket with straight leg jeans. Being Uniqlo, prices are affordable enough to justify a haul – socks cost just £7.90 while shirts go for £29 and jumpers for £34.

Launching today both online and in-store, these are the pieces I’m investing in for autumn 2025 and beyond – and you’ll want to be quick, as sizes always sell out fast.

