Bella Hadid just wore the perfect high street Christmas jumper – here’s where to shop it
The supermodel plumped for a House of CB knit at an Orebella event
Whether she’s on the runway or horse riding, Bella Hadid consistency serves up a masterclass in style. Her effortlessly cool off-duty looks regularly go viral, with her Orabella press tour outfits continuing to provide plenty of fashion inspiration.
While her covetable wardrobe includes various designer pieces (think Dior, Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli, Roberto Cavalli, Chanel and Versace), she regularly styles the high with the low – see her collection of Coach bags, Missoma jewellery or Susamusa shirts.
Her latest high street pick hails from the British label House of CB. Known for its bandage dresses and body con party-wear, the label has now secured the supermodel-seal-of-approval, with Bella stepping out in the perfect festive knit.
At a promotional event in the run-up to Christmas for her perfume brand Orebella’s gift sets, she styled the off-the-shoulder cashmere sweater with a pair of high-wasted indigo flared jeans, a chunky brown belt (a nod to her Western wardrobe) and matching red glasses.
The best part? The House of CB knit costs less than £80. Designed in the label’s signature flattering style, the sweater features a form-fitting cut and statement bow detailing. Your Christmas Day outfit is officially all wrapped up.
House of CB Amaryllis Holly red cashmere blend sweater: £79, Houseofcb.com
Crafted from a cashmere and wool blend, House of CB’s Bella Hadid-approved jumper is described as soft and warm. The sweater’s rich red shade is a classic choice for December festivities and Christmas Day itself. Elevating it beyond your everyday knit, the style is characterised by its elegant boat neckline, cosy long sleeves and flattering form-fitting cut. The asymmetrical bow detailing is the cherry on top.
Complete your winter wardrobe with one of the best cashmere jumpers