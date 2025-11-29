This viral affordable designer bag has had a major price drop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Black Friday weekend deals are in full swing now, with savings on everything from laptops and phones to beauty. It's the best time of year to pick up investment items for less, particularly if you have Christmas presents and party season in mind.

When it comes to designer bags, with the likes of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton consistently getting more expensive, Gen Z and millennials are turning to more affordable brands to get their luxury fix.

Coach is an entry-level designer bag sported by stylish celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and Charli XCX. Last year, supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted with the slouchy Brooklyn bag on her arm. More recently, she stepped out in New York wearing the brand’s empire carryall bag. The vintage-inspired silhouette boasts distinctive long shoulder straps and a glazed leather finish, and it certainly caught our eye.

Seeking a covetable new bag that earns style points in the Black Friday sales? The good news is that both of these Coach beauties are now reduced by up to £90.

The empire style and the Brooklyn bag usually cost less than £500. However, we’ve found deals as low as £243 in the Coach Black Friday sale. So, if you’re looking to buy a designer bag to elevate your style through Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond, I’d recommend you take a look at these trending Coach bags.

Coach empire carryall bag 34: Was £450, now £360 Coach.com

open image in gallery The empire bag is the perfect everyday, slimline style ( Daisy Lester )

Bella Hadid was recently spotted with this design, a vintage-inspired silhouette that nods to the Seventies bowling bag trend. And now you can get 20 per cent off the brass and merlot shades, simply by adding the code ‘BLACK FRIDAY’ at checkout. Yes, that’s a massive £90 off its normal price.

It packs in a surprising amount – including my book, make-up essentials, phone charger and miscellaneous items like keys and cards, with the zip giving me peace of mind while out and about.

There is also a dog leash lanyard to secure a key chain or pouch, and interior buckles to expand the side gussets if you require more space. Available in black, it’s also available in burgundy or tan. This affordable designer bag will instantly elevate your outfits, owing to the luxurious glazed finish and statement elongated silhouette. I’m sold.

Coach Brooklyn bag: Was £350, now £243.75, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery The bag fits everything but the kitchen sink ( Daisy Lester )

Despite loving the empire bag, I still have a lot of love for Coach’s Brooklyn bag. The Brooklyn bag has a slouchy silhouette.

Characterised by its long drop handle, the bag boasts a minimalist, streamlined silhouette. It’s nice to see a trending bag that is actually practical, with the Brooklyn fitting in everything but the kitchen sink. I packed in my laptop, chunky chargers, book, make-up bag and water bottle, with the bag sitting comfortably on my shoulder owing to the wide, soft leather strap.

Polished but still thoroughly practical, thanks to its generous interior, it’s not hard to see the appeal. While some viral bags struggle to fit anything but your phone, the Coach bag is thoroughly functional.

Combining the quiet luxury trend with our growing appetite for practicality and bohemian-leaning pieces, the Brooklyn is classic and unfussy. Sleek and sophisticated for office days but equally versatile for weekend day trips, it’s a mid-range bag that’s worth the investment. And you can currently save 25 per cent on the suede version at Very, taking its price to less than £250. Or, the natural grain leather is reduced by an unmissable £71 in the Flannels Black Friday sale.

