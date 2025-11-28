The cheapest phone and contract deals I’ve found for Black Friday

The Black Friday mobile phone deals have landed. Whether you’re hoping to grab the latest iPhone at a standout price or you’ve been waiting for the right Android offer, Black Friday rarely falls short. So, I’ve rounded up a curated list of the strongest deals across contracts, sim-only plans and handsets you can buy outright.

As one of The Independent’s resident tech specialists, I’ve covered Black Friday for years, so I know a genuine saving when I spot one. With phone contracts in particular, it’s wise to watch out for low introductory rates that climb significantly later on. The good news is I’m here to guide you toward the offers that truly deliver value for your money.

My favourite offer so far? The new iPhone 17 Pro for £43.99 a month (plus a £99 up front fee) with ID Mobile (Uswitch.co.uk). But if that’s not for you, keep reading for more of the best phone deals for Black Friday.

The best Black Friday phone deals to shop now:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £29.99 per month, £159 up front, Uswitch.com

£29.99 per month, £159 up front, Uswitch.com Google Pixel 10 Pro: Was £999, now £887, Amazon.co.uk

Was £999, now £887, Amazon.co.uk iPhone 17 Pro 256GB with 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £43.99 per month, £99 up front, Uswitch.com

£43.99 per month, £99 up front, Uswitch.com Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Was £949, now £889, Ao.com

The best Black Friday sim-only deals to shop now:

Smarty : £8 per month for 80GB of data

£8 per month for 80GB of data Giffgaff : £15 per month for unlimited data

£15 per month for unlimited data id Mobile : From £12 per month for 150GB of data, £6 for the first three months

From £12 per month for 150GB of data, £6 for the first three months Voxi : £12 per month for 75GB of data

£12 per month for 75GB of data Lebara : £10 per month for 30GB of data

£10 per month for 30GB of data Tesco Mobile : £12 per month for 60GB of data

£12 per month for 60GB of data Talkmobile : £6.95 per month for 20GB of data

£6.95 per month for 20GB of data Mozillion: £6.25 per month for 80GB of data

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB with 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £43.99 per month, £99 up front, Uswitch.com

open image in gallery If you’ve bought a new iPhone in the last five years, you’re in luck ( The Independent )

This deal on Apple's newest iPhone brings us one of the lowest contract prices available right now. It’s listed as the fourth offer in Uswitch’s list and, when you do the maths, you'll pay a total of £1,220.76 over two years (including mid-contract price increases), which makes the monthly cost of your data with ID Mobile just £5.07 (after you subtract £1,099 for the handset). Plus, you'll have access to Three's powerful network for top-speed browsing.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB with 150GB data, unlimited texts and minutes: £43.33 per month, £30 up front, Uswitch.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

To access this rare deal, you'll need to toggle the filter to Three Mobile in the networks drop-down and, hey presto, the package above will appear as the first option. Why is this deal so rare? A quick browse of the web will reveal that the highly coveted iPhone 16 Pro Max is sold out nearly everywhere. The device retails for £1,199, meaning that this 36-month contract provides your data, minutes and texts for roughly £10 a month. In tech editor Andrew Griffin's review of the iPhone 16 Pro models, he described the devices as "powerful, practical and professional smartphones". If you want to buy the model outright, you can buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max refurbished at Back Market for just £715.

Google Pixel 10: Was £799, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

When fellow tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed the Google Pixel 10, he found it to be “the best phone Google has ever made”. The hardware has been beautifully designed, it’s also “a joy to use, and its camera continues to be best-in-class”. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone upgrading from a Pixel 8 or older, or switching from the iPhone. And if you’re not looking to get tied into a contract, the handset has been reduced to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Was £949, now £889, Ao.com

open image in gallery As well as enhanced AI tools, the S25 Series includes improved cameras and processors. (Samsung)

Here’s a chance to save on one of Samsung’s most premium smartphones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with £60 off at AO. “Boasting the best hardware Samsung can muster, the S25 Ultra is very powerful,” tech writer Steve Hogarty said in his round-up of the best Samsung smartphones. Its camera is superb, the display is “bright and brilliant”, and it’s powerful enough to handle demanding tasks and gaming.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 500GB data, unlimited minutes and texts: £29.99 per month, £159 up front, Uswitch.com

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

If you toggle to ID Mobile in the filters and scroll to the second Galaxy S25 Ultra contract, you'll find this stellar offering which costs £920.76 total. Costing just £21 more than the handset deal above, you'll benefit from 24 months of Three-powered 5G internet. In a nutshell, that means you'll be paying less than £1 a month for all your data, minutes and texts. If that's not a bargain, I don't know what is.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Was £999, now £887, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This top-notch smartphone is a great option for Android devotees. In Steve Hogarty’s review of the Google Pixel 10 Pro, he found its AI features to be genuinely useful in day-to-day life. He was impressed with its premium-looking, stylish design, and its cameras captured stunning detail. Even better, with this generous deal at Amazon, it has £100 off.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Was £799, now £579, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung/The Independent )

Here’s £200 off the Galaxy S25, the standard-tier phone in Samsung’s latest range of flagship devices. Top-end cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipset, timeless and durable design, slick software, and a range of fun colour options all mark this year’s S-series phones out as Samsung’s new best.

iPhone 16e: Was £544, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s relatively budget-friendly iPhone launched earlier this year, but the device has already been reduced at Amazon for Black Friday. This year's “most affordable iPhone is a lot more expensive than the iPhone SE was, but you get an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display that’s OLED and high-resolution,” said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review.

iPhone 16: Was £699, now £649, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Not only is last year’s basic iPhone model £100 cheaper than this year’s iPhone 17, but you can now save an extra £50 on the device, thanks to this deal at Argos. When tech critic David Phelan put the Apple smartphone to the test for his review of the iPhone 16, he said: “The more I used the iPhone 16, the more I was impressed with how much closer the regular iPhone now is to the pricier Pro models.” Complete with a 6.1in display, a 48MP main camera, and 12MP ultrawide camera, last year’s iPhone still has lots to offer.

Best sim-only Black Friday deals

Vodafone unlimited plus: Was £33 per month, now £24 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Vodafone )

If you’re looking for a cheap sim-only deal this Black Friday, I’d recommend Vodafone’soffer. It comes with unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts, and download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, which is fast enough for 4K streaming, long-distance video calls, downloading apps, and even hotspotting your laptop. The plan comes with a three-month secure net trial. The contract lasts 24 months and has been reduced from £33 a month, saving you £216 over the full term. As with all Vodafone plans, it’s subject to mid-contract price hikes.

Smarty Mobile, 50GB data: £8 per month, Smarty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Smarty )

Smarty Mobile has launched its sim-only Black Friday deals, and the challenger mobile network has reduced the price of its 50GB data plan to just £8 per month. It’s a rolling contract, so you won’t have to lock yourself in, and there are no annual mid-contract price hikes. You also get unlimited texts and EU roaming. Smarty uses Vodafone and Three’s network, so you’ll have the same network coverage as if you were a Vodafone or Three customer.

When do Black Friday sales end?

Most Black Friday sales will run throughout the Black Friday weekend into the following Monday, aka Cyber Monday, which this year falls on 1 December.

Should I wait for Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday used to be the best time to shop for online tech deals, but that’s not necessarily the case anymore. Indeed, there are plenty of discounts on phones and phone contracts in the run-up to and throughout Black Friday. Cyber Monday is more of Black Friday finale than a separate event. Of course, fresh deals may still appear on Monday, but the best approach is probably to snap up a great deal when you see it. After all, popular items with the steepest discount can go out of stock quite quickly, and then they’re usually gone for good.

How to avoid bad deals

This can come down to a simple Google search, so that you can compare the price of a product across different retailers and make sure you’ve found the best one. But there are lots of other tips, tricks and nuggets of sale hunting wisdom to be found in our Black Friday shopping guide, which covers red flags to keep in mind, and how to check if a price is as good as it first seems. It’s well worth a read before you head to the checkout.

Why you can trust us to find the best phone deals this Black Friday

At IndyBest, we test the top smartphones year-round to bring you launch-day reviews, assessing everything from camera performance and battery life to long-term value. This means we know a genuinely good phone deal from a dud, and we won’t recommend a discount unless the device itself is worth your money.

