This is the best budget anti-ageing cream, according to our reviews

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Proving that premium-quality beauty doesn’t have to cost a bomb, plenty of brands have made it their USP to deliver efficacious skincare at a sub-£20 price – think CeraVe, Byoma, The Ordinary and Weleda.

Arriving on the scene in 2018 and impressing beauty editors time and time again, The Inkey List is known for its monochrome minimalist packaging and fast-acting formulas. Aiming to simplify overcomplicated skincare regimes, the brand’s products span eye creams (see its cult caffeine formula), serums, moisturisers and even haircare (its scalp treatment is a bestseller).

When it comes to anti-ageing, the brand is at the top of its game with its roster of affordable retinol serums, plumping collagen formulas and oat cleansing balms – but it’s the bio-active ceramide repairing and plumping moisturiser that steals the show.

Securing a spot in our review of the best anti-ageing creams, the formula was hailed as the best budget buy by our critic. Nourishing and firming, the moisturiser strengthens the skin’s barrier to minimise the look of common signs of ageing (fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone).

Packed with skincare benefits and costing less than £20, here’s why The Inkey List’s repairing and plumping moisturiser deserves a spot in your own bathroom cabinet.

The Inkey List bio-active ceramide repairing and plumping moisturiser: £18.99, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Inkey List )

“The Inkey List’s latest anti-ageing cream ticks all the boxes of another buzz-worthy product from the accessible beauty brand,” wrote our beauty critic. Boasting next-generation bio-active ceramides as the leading ingredient, its hardworking formula aims to strengthen the skin barrier through multiple layers.

“For instant gratification, the beautifully rich and creamy texture is also infused with gransil blur, which delivers a soft-focus effect – ‘blurring’ fine lines and imperfection,” they added. After just a month’s use, their complexion felt “smoother, well-nourished and firmer to the touch”. Plus, the formula is suitable and effective on all skin types, and it can be used as a night cream, too. Tick, tick, tick.

A complete guide to anti-ageing skincare, according to dermatologists