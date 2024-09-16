During the awkward period when summer transitions into autumn, it can be difficult to know what to wear, with temperatures fluctuating from one day to the next, keeping us all guessing. Enter a long-sleeve T-shirt, a simple wardrobe staple that is often underrated but comes into its own at this time of year.

As we start packing away the summer shirts, long-sleeve T-shirts are great for layering under knits and coats on the chilliest of days, but can replace a jumper during a warmer, sunny spell (we can hope).

Long-sleeve tees are also more put-together than short-sleeve T-shirts, which might be too casual for the office, but equally pair well with vintage jeans for lazy weekends.

With this in mind, we have been busy testing long-sleeve tees in different colours, cuts, weights and styles, to suit a range of tastes and budgets. So, there’s no need to spend hours scouring the high street or searching online, as we’re bringing you our definitive list of the essential long-sleeve tees to refresh your wardrobe as the seasons change.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put a range of long-sleeve T-shirts to the test ( Samuel Mathewson/The Independent )

We’ve spent weeks putting a range of tees to the test. We considered versatility, how they layered under clothes and whether they could hold their colour and shape after multiple washes. We also looked for fabric that felt good against the skin. Keep scrolling to find out which ones got our IndyBest seal of approval.

The best men’s long-sleeve T-shirts for 2024 are: