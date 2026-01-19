The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best eyebrow serums for fuller looking brows, tested over weeks and months
Daily use and consistency are key to getting results, but these are the serums that impressed me
- 1Dose BrowsRead review£822The Ordinary multi-peptide lash and brow serumRead review£14
- 3Blink Brow Bar brow boostRead review£55
- 5RevitaBrow advanced eyebrow serumRead review£696Augustinus Bader the eyebrow and lash enhancing serumRead review£125
- 7Mavala double browRead review£218UKBrow eyebrow growth serumRead review£38
If you’re sick of sparse brows that are hard to shape, style or fix in place, it’s worth trying one of the best eyebrow serums. These potent products can strengthen hair, improve its condition and encourage growth, all with a fuss-free application – usually a quick swipe onto your brows every day is all you need.
I spoke to Dr Bessam Farjo, hair transplant surgeon and co-founder of Farjo Hair Institute, to find out what affects our eyebrow hair growth, loss or thinning, and there’s a variety of culprits, both internally and externally.
“Internally, thyroid dysfunction is a classic culprit, alongside hormonal shifts during menopause or pregnancy,” he explains. “Nutritional deficiencies, particularly in iron, vitamin D, and B12, can also arrest growth. Environmentally, the most common cause is undoubtedly over-grooming – years of plucking can damage the follicle permanently, a condition we call traction alopecia.”
Typically, eyebrow serums are separated into two categories: some are designed to actually grow more hair from the root, while others are focused on improving the quality and density of existing hair. Thicker, denser existing hairs can also give the illusion of fuller eyebrows.
Dr Farjo explains that some pharmaceutical actives have been proven to improve brow hair growth, citing Minoxidil (a drug that stimulates hair follicles) as the “gold standard”, but advises to always check with an expert before using it. “For over-the-counter conditioning, look for peptides which support keratin production,” he recommends. “Natural oils like castor oil and argan oil are excellent for conditioning; however, they do not physically grow new hair – they simply coat existing hairs, preventing breakage and making the brow appear fuller and healthier.”
You’ll typically be able to see a difference in two to three months, but Dr Farjo advises that the efficacy of eyebrow serums depends entirely on the active ingredients within the formula, and crucially “the results only last as long as you continue to use the product daily”.
After months of testing a variety of different options, I’ve narrowed them down to the top eight serums below. Keep reading for my full review of each.
Read more: Best teeth whitening kits to reverse staining, tried and tested
How I tested
Cycling my way through the eyebrow serums over the course of a few months, I assessed them on factors such as how easy they were to apply, and how, if at all, my eyebrows changed in thickness, length and general appearance. You can read more about my testing criteria towards the end of this review.
Read more: 10 best eyelash growth serums, tested over several months
The best eyebrow growth serums for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Dose Brows: £82, Dosemyhair.com
- Best budget option – The Ordinary multi-peptide lash and brow serum: £14.20, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for improving the condition of existing hairs – Kosas GrowPotion: £30, Spacenk.com
- Best for sparse brows – UKBrow eyebrow growth serum: £38, Boots.com
1Dose Brows
- Best Eyebrow growth serum overall
- Size 4ml
- Key ingredients Minoxidil 5%, bimatoprost 0.03% and melatonin 0.20%
- Recommended use Once daily
- Why we love it
- Saw a difference in hair length after three weeks
- Formulas have ingredients clinically proven to help stimulate hair follicles
- Take note
- Very expensive upfront cost (but can be made 15 per cent cheaper if you sign up for a monthly subscription)
This eyebrow growth serum is smaller than The Ordinary’s below, with 4ml of serum, but a similar, thin, paintbrush-style applicator that is recommended for use once a day – I applied it as part of my evening skincare routine.
Each serum is customised to you personally via an online consultation, and you cannot buy a serum without completing it. The questions cover what type of hair loss you’re seeking to treat, taking into account age, specific brow hair concerns (i.e. thinning, sparseness or patchiness), any known allergies and pre-existing conditions. This is because its formula contains minoxidil, a drug that stimulates hair follicles to encourage thicker, fuller-looking brows, in combination with bimatoprost, another drug which can help extend the growth phase of hair.
As a result, this is a serum where you are more likely to see actual hair growth happen, as the ingredients are clinically proven to work rather than simply condition existing brow hair. Within just under four weeks, I noticed a definite improvement in overall thickness and density, with longer hairs that required less filling in with makeup than usual. You do need to be consistent, using it once a day, to see any results, but I was impressed with what a difference this serum actually made to my hair length.
2The Ordinary multi-peptide lash and brow serum
- Best Budget eyebrow growth serum
- Size 5ml
- Key ingredients Four peptide complexes (myristoyl pentapeptide-17, biotinoyl tripeptide-1, oligopeptide-2 and acetyl tetrapeptide-3)
- Recommended use Twice daily
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Multi-purpose for both lashes and brows
- Easy-to-use applicator
- Take note
- Results aren’t dramatic and will take time
One of the most recognised serums on the market is, of course, by The Ordinary, which is also the lowest priced one you’ll find. At just £14, it’s considerably cheaper and more accessible than many competitor brands.
With packaging no thicker than a pen, it has a pinpoint brush coated in product designed to be applied directly onto your brow hair, ensuring it’s evenly coated. The brush is very fine and easy to use. The product has no scent, and it doesn’t drip down your face. It also didn’t irritate my sensitive skin at all.
The results are subtle; you won’t see sudden, dramatic, full, thick brows if they’re naturally sparse like mine, but they definitely felt softer and looked more evenly spread.
3Blink Brow Bar brow boost
- Best Eyebrow growth serum applicator
- Size 7ml
- Key ingredients Rovisome biotin, hyaluronic acid, caffeine
- Recommended use Once daily
- Why we love it
- Functional spoolie brush applicator, which evenly distributes product
- Improves hair condition
- Take note
- Expensive
Surprisingly, this is the only brow serum I tried that had a straightforward spoolie brush applicator, which I loved for its ease. You can coat every hair with one brush – Blink Brow Bar recommends using it in the morning before wearing any make-up.
While it feels quite wet when first applied, it dries down quickly and isn’t sticky at all. The formula is a cocktail of vitamin H (biotin), vitamin F (linoleic acid), vitamin E, panthenol, caffeine, argan oil and coconut oil, which work to improve the appearance and condition of brow hair.
While I didn’t notice much difference in terms of hair growth, it did give the appearance of fuller-looking brows over eight weeks of daily use. The inclusion of hyaluronic acid also helped soothe and strengthen my brow hair, which can feel dry and coarse after repeated brow lamentation treatments.
4Kosas GrowPotion
- Best Eyebrow growth serum for improving condition of existing hairs
- Size 3.5ml
- Key ingredients Peptides, vegan keratin, hyaluronic acid, pro vitamin B5
- Recommended use Once daily
- Why we love it
- Convenient doe-foot applicator
- Multi-purpose for lashes and brows
- Doesn’t feel sticky
- Take note
- Despite a chunky bottle, it doesn’t contain a huge volume of product, so it’s expensive for a small amount
- Results are slow to appear
This serum has a lovely angled doe foot applicator, which is significantly larger and wider than most on our list. This means that you will be applying more product to the hair, which is a much more pleasant experience as you can be confident you’ve covered every hair. It’s also recommended by Kosas to apply nightly and to avoid applying make-up immediately after.
It is dual-purpose, designed to be used on lashes too; however, I only tested it on my brows. While I love the applicator and the purple chrome packaging, the results were slow and minimal in terms of length. Instead, I saw more of an improvement in the overall condition of my existing hair. It felt less dry, didn’t irritate my sensitive skin, and there was a slight increase in fullness after the six-week mark.
5RevitaBrow advanced eyebrow serum
- Best Eyebrow growth serum for mature skin
- Size 3ml
- Key ingredients BioPeptin complex, ginseng and swertia japonica
- Recommended use Once daily
- Why we love it
- Soft, cushioned applicator, no irritation
- Left brows feeling fluffier
- Take note
- Very expensive
- Results are subtle
RevitaBrow’s serum is from the company that created Revitalash, the popular lash growth treatment, so we had high hopes for this. Developed as a conditioning serum designed to “address visible signs of eyebrow ageing due to chemical and environmental stressors, over-grooming and styling products”, it promises healthier-looking brows.
I appreciate that it doesn’t make wild claims to grow your hair but rather focuses on condition, which can give the appearance of thicker, denser hair. It’s undoubtedly a big investment, costing £115 for 4ml, which is a four-month supply, so keep that in mind if you’re budget-conscious.
It’s a quick-drying formula that doesn’t leave your eyebrows feeling wet and sticky, but after 10 weeks, they felt fluffier and looked fuller. Be patient when using this, as it takes a long time to see any difference.
6Augustinus Bader the eyebrow and lash enhancing serum
- Best Luxury eyebrow growth serum
- Size 8ml
- Key ingredients Biotin, roselle and safflower extract, hyaluronic acid complex, turmeric
- Recommended use Twice daily
- Why we love it
- Luxurious packaging
- Flat applicator for applying to brows and lashes
- Multi-purpose
- Take note
- Most expensive on this list
This serum is one of the lesser-known products in the luxurious Augustinus Bader portfolio and, of course, comes with a very high price tag. The bronze tube packaging is undoubtedly luxurious and contains the largest amount (8ml) of product compared with the rest of the serums I tested.
The applicator is unique, too, it’s a flat bendy head that can be swiped across brows or used on its side for a precise application along the lash line.
It’s lightweight, non-sticky and fast-absorbing, but you do need to stick with it to see any difference in hair condition. This isn’t a serum with which I saw any increase in hair length with twice daily use, but my eyebrow hairs did feel thicker and healthier by the nine-week mark.
7Mavala double brow
- Best Value for money eyebrow growth serum
- Size 4.5ml
- Key ingredients Plant-based exosomes, resurrection plant extract, mastic tree resin
- Recommended use Twice daily
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Good value for money
- Take note
- Subtle difference
- One tube lasts 80 applications or six weeks' worth
While Mavala’s brow serum looks small, it actually contains 4.5ml of product, which is more than some of the larger-looking serums on this list, which is a testament to how deceiving packaging can be. That aside, for less than £20, this is a decent, affordable option.
The applicator is a wand with 50 micro bristles, which deliver an even spread of product while simultaneously helping shape any unruly hairs without the stiffness of an eyebrow gel.
According to the brand, it can also aid eyebrow regrowth after alopecia related to oncological treatments – I can’t speak to this myself, but if you’ve experienced this, it could be worth a try. Easy to precisely apply, and containing a mix of nourishing ingredients, I didn’t see any dramatic changes in length, but it did make my hair softer, thicker and easier to shape when I came to applying make-up.
8UKBrow eyebrow growth serum
- Best Eyebrow growth serum for sparse brows
- Size 3ml
- Key ingredients Myristoyl pentapeptide-17, vitamin B5, green tea extract
- Recommended use Once daily
- Why we love it
- Leaves brows looking thicker and fluffier
- Take note
- Smaller amount of product compared to competitors
Another serum that won’t break the bank is from UKLash’s brow range, and features a cocktail of ingredients such as panthenol, green tea extract, and myristoyl pentapeptide-17 to strengthen existing hairs and encourage keratin growth.
While it promises results in as little as 25 days with daily use, I didn’t see much difference until the six-week period, when the hair felt stronger, less brittle and fluffier. There was minimal, but subtle growth overall, and the application is simple with tiny brush bristles.
It’s very easy to add to your daily routine, just remember to be patient with results, they won’t appear straight away, but I saw a particular improvement in the gap of sparse hairs on my left brow, and it looked fuller, which meant less filling it with an eyebrow pencil.
What is the best eyebrow growth serum?
Taking the top spot is Dose Brows, thanks to the personalised formula, inclusion of clinically proven ingredients to stimulate hair follicles (minoxidil and bimatoprost) and bimatoprost which extends the growth phase. It genuinely helped with hair growth and improved thickness too, so with consistent daily use, it did exactly as promised.
However, if you’re looking for a budget option, try The Ordinary’s multi-peptide lash and brow serum, especially if you’re keen to improve the health of your existing brow hairs, which may have been damaged by excessive plucking or treatments like brow lamination. For less than £15, it does a decent job at improving brow hair quality.
How I tested eyebrow growth serums
With countless eyebrow growth serums promising fuller, thicker brows, it can be hard to know which ones genuinely deliver results. To cut through the hype, I spent several months putting a range of popular formulas to the test, assessing not just whether they worked, but how they performed in everyday use. Here’s exactly how I evaluated each serum, from application and ingredients to visible results and overall value for money:
- Applicator: Many eyebrow serums have varying applicator designs; some have a cushioned doe-foot, others are a brush that’s dipped in product and combed through hair, and some are pinpoint brushes. I wanted to find out which is easiest to use, apply and evenly distribute the serums through my eyebrow hairs with.
- Formula: Eyebrow serums make many performance claims, so I wanted to explore exactly how their ingredient list could lead to an improvement in my sparse eyebrows, across length, density and fullness.
- Results: Having spent months diligently testing these serums, I kept a close eye on any differences I saw, ranging from length, thickness to general appearance.
- Value for money: Eyebrow serums can vary dramatically in price, with luxury, mid-range and budget-friendly options across the board, so I wanted to understand the differences between a £120 product and a £14 one.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Louise Whitbread is a beauty editor and writer who has spent her career scoping out and testing what’s good (and bad!) in skincare, haircare and make-up. In short, she’s done her research – whether it’s celebrity-founded make-up or at-home products that promise salon-worthy results, Louise assesses every product meticulously. The pitfalls, the perks, the good-to-knows – it’s all assessed by thorough, hands-on testing. As ever, here, she has curated a set of criteria to assess each eyebrow growth serum fairly, thoroughly and honestly, to find out which are really worth your money.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best brow lamination kits
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks